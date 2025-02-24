France seeks 400MW solar PV in latest C&I tender

Out of the 400MW of new PV capacity sought, a 50MW portion is exclusively reserved for projects of less than 1MW and built more than 250 meters away from any other projects. As is the case with French tenders, eligible projects will require to have a carbon footprint of less than 740kgCO2/kw.

Awarded projects will have 30 months to build the project from the moment it has been awarded and will sign a 20-year power purchase agreement.

Held in December 2024, the previous tender awarded 72 projects with a combined capacity of 253MW, falling short of its target of 300MW of new capacity.

The latest tender also saw its average price decrease to below €100/MWh, averaging at €99.95/MWh. This is the lowest price seen since the third tender, held in September 2022, when the average price was €90.91/MWh. The following tenders all had prices above €100/MWh.

Applications will be open between 17 March and 28 March 2025. More information regarding the latest C&I tender can be accessed here (in French). Two more C&I tenders are expected to be held in 2025, while two more will be held in 2026.