France seeks 400MW solar PV in latest C&I tender

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Policy
Europe

France seeks 400MW solar PV in latest C&I tender

The future of solar with battery storage

Queensland’s Mount Isa holds over 26GW of untapped renewable energy generation potential

Photon Energy makes US$1.6 million loss on the sale of Australian solar PV assets

First Solar sells US$850 million 45X manufacturing credits

Italy adds 6.8GW of PV in 2024 as utility-scale projects surge

CHINA ROUND-UP: CEEC active in Cambodia and the Philippines, CECEP subsidiary starts construction at 650MWp project

50MW of solar PV will be exclusively reserved for projects of less than 1MW. Credit: Raze Solar via Unsplash

France has launched its tenth commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop tender, seeking 400MW of new solar PV.

The latest tender invites bids for rooftop solar, agrivoltaics (agriPV) and solar carport projects with a minimum capacity of 500kW.

Out of the 400MW of new PV capacity sought, a 50MW portion is exclusively reserved for projects of less than 1MW and built more than 250 meters away from any other projects. As is the case with French tenders, eligible projects will require to have a carbon footprint of less than 740kgCO2/kw.

Awarded projects will have 30 months to build the project from the moment it has been awarded and will sign a 20-year power purchase agreement.

Held in December 2024, the previous tender awarded 72 projects with a combined capacity of 253MW, falling short of its target of 300MW of new capacity.

The latest tender also saw its average price decrease to below €100/MWh, averaging at €99.95/MWh. This is the lowest price seen since the third tender, held in September 2022, when the average price was €90.91/MWh. The following tenders all had prices above €100/MWh.

Applications will be open between 17 March and 28 March 2025. More information regarding the latest C&I tender can be accessed here (in French). Two more C&I tenders are expected to be held in 2025, while two more will be held in 2026.

auctions and tenders, c&i rooftop, commercial and industrial, france, rooftop solar

Spain adds 1.4GW of self-consumption PV in 2024

The commercial and industrial (C&I) segment represented the bulk of additions in 2024 with 1,085MW, while residential solar added 346MW.
Germany's latest PV tender registers lowest prices since 2019

Auction prices awarded ranged from €0.0388/kWh to €0.0495/kWh, with an average volume-weighted price awarded at €0.0476/kWh.
Turkey awards 800MW solar PV in latest auction

The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey has awarded 800MW of solar PV in its latest auction.
Disco death spiral looms amid Pakistan's 'perfect storm' of rooftop solar domination

Pakistan Solar Association chairman Waqas Moosa tells PV Tech Premium why large-scale solar is stagnant compared to rooftop PV in the country.
ARENA provides AU$21 million to unlock DERs in Western Australia

ARENA will provide AU$20.8 million (US$12.9 million) in funding to a project focused on operating distributed energy resources (DERs) within Western Australia's South West Interconnected System (SWIS).
EDF Renewables shuts down French PV manufacturer Photowatt

French energy giant EDF Renewables has closed its solar manufacturing subsidiary Photowatt, located in eastern France.

