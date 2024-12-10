Subscribe To Premium
Solar rooftop tenders: Germany awards 259MW, France 253MW

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Arevon powers up 384MW/600MWh California solar-plus-storage site

Limiting Chinese access to the 45X credit: In conversation with CEA and the SEMA Coalition

LONGi announces ‘strategic shift’ in Australia with new partnership

Enel powers 370MW solar PV project in Colombia

Oregon green lights 2.4GW Pine Gate Renewables solar-plus-storage site

Polysilicon prices remained depressed throughout 2024. When will they rebound?

Longroad closes financing for solar-plus-storage project at 973MWdc Sun Streams Complex

Meyer Burger bags US$39 million to aid restructuring after DESRI deal collapse

JinkoSolar sues VSUN and affiliates over alleged patent infringement in the US

Germany’s latest rooftop solar tender ended up 1.7 times oversubscribed, with a record volume of 434MW bid. Image: Unsplash

Germany has awarded 259MW of rooftop solar PV capacity, across 119 bids, in its latest government auction, the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has said.

As with several previous tenders in Germany, the rooftop solar tender was oversubscribed by 1.7 times. In total, 209 bids were submitted for a combined capacity of 434MW – a record volume for a rooftop solar tender, according to the Federal Network Agency.

Successful bids ranged between €0.0745/kWh and €0.0969/kWh, with a volume-weighted average price of €0.0904/kWh (US$0.095/kWh). This is slightly above the previous rooftop PV tender average price of €0.0894/kWh, which awarded 260MW of capacity.

The region of North Rhine-Westphalia had the most capacity awarded with 58MW, across 21 projects, followed by Bavaria with 48MW in 21 projects. Baden-Württemberg closed the podium with 24MW awarded between 9 projects.

The next tender for rooftop solar PV systems will be held on 1 February 2025.

France awards 253MW of rooftop solar capacity

Neighbouring country France has awarded 253MW of rooftop solar capacity in its latest tender.

The eighth rooftop solar auction awarded 72 projects with an average price of €99.95/MWh (US$105.2/MWh). This is nearly €2 lower than the average price for the seventh tender held in July. However, the capacity awarded has increased from the roughly 180MW awarded in the previous round.

Despite the increased capacity, this latest rooftop PV tender still ended up undersubscribed as it aimed to award 300MW of capacity.

Nouvelle-Aquitaine was the region with the most capacity awarded, with more than 60MW across 12 projects. It was followed by Occitanie, with 33MW and also 12 projects, while Centre-Val de Loire closed the podium with 32MW awarded across seven projects.

Last month the results of France’s latest ground-mounted solar PV auction emerged, which awarded nearly 1GW of capacity. Unlike the rooftop solar tender, the latest ground-mounted solar auction was slightly oversubscribed.

Aside from rooftop tenders in France and Germany, Italy recently held an agrivoltaics tender, which awarded 1.5GW of agriPV capacity. In total, 540 projects were awarded, half of which were for projects of less than 1MW of capacity.

