Solar rooftop tenders: Germany awards 259MW, France 253MW

Successful bids ranged between €0.0745/kWh and €0.0969/kWh, with a volume-weighted average price of €0.0904/kWh (US$0.095/kWh). This is slightly above the previous rooftop PV tender average price of €0.0894/kWh, which awarded 260MW of capacity.

The region of North Rhine-Westphalia had the most capacity awarded with 58MW, across 21 projects, followed by Bavaria with 48MW in 21 projects. Baden-Württemberg closed the podium with 24MW awarded between 9 projects.

The next tender for rooftop solar PV systems will be held on 1 February 2025.

France awards 253MW of rooftop solar capacity

Neighbouring country France has awarded 253MW of rooftop solar capacity in its latest tender.

The eighth rooftop solar auction awarded 72 projects with an average price of €99.95/MWh (US$105.2/MWh). This is nearly €2 lower than the average price for the seventh tender held in July. However, the capacity awarded has increased from the roughly 180MW awarded in the previous round.

Despite the increased capacity, this latest rooftop PV tender still ended up undersubscribed as it aimed to award 300MW of capacity.

Nouvelle-Aquitaine was the region with the most capacity awarded, with more than 60MW across 12 projects. It was followed by Occitanie, with 33MW and also 12 projects, while Centre-Val de Loire closed the podium with 32MW awarded across seven projects.

Last month the results of France’s latest ground-mounted solar PV auction emerged, which awarded nearly 1GW of capacity. Unlike the rooftop solar tender, the latest ground-mounted solar auction was slightly oversubscribed.

Aside from rooftop tenders in France and Germany, Italy recently held an agrivoltaics tender, which awarded 1.5GW of agriPV capacity. In total, 540 projects were awarded, half of which were for projects of less than 1MW of capacity.