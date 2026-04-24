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Fraunhofer creates coloured films for patterned solar modules

By Will Norman
April 24, 2026
Manufacturing, Modules
Europe

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The technology (pictured) allows for the customisation of PV systems, for example with logo lettering or patterns,” said Martin Heinrich. Image: Fraunhofer ISE

Scientists at Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) have developed coloured films for solar PV modules that can imitate roof tiles or building facades.

The researchers said that Fraunhofer’s MorphoColor® and “ShadeCut” technologies can create a colour impression on the surface of a solar module without “significantly impairing the efficiency” of the module.

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This could allow solar installations to appear like standard roof tiles, building facades or railings, Fraunhofer ISE said in an announcement. It also allows for customised module designs.

“Through targeted structuring and cutouts on a colour-producing film, we can integrate colour effects and complex patterns directly into solar modules and facade elements,” said Marco Ernst, developer of the “ShadeCut” technology and a researcher at Fraunhofer ISE.

“The technology is particularly interesting for modules intended for integration into facades, roof-integrated PV, or even railings—especially on historic buildings,” said Martin Heinrich, group leader for encapsulation and integration of photovoltaics at Fraunhofer ISE. “Modules with ShadeCut can look like masonry or roof tiles and blend in perfectly in terms of colour. It also allows for the customisation of PV systems, for example with logo lettering or patterns.”

Fraunhofer said the film works on all standard PV and solar thermal modules. The organisation said the technology was named for the Morpho butterfly, which has 3D photonic structures on its wings that create an “intense and angle-stable colour impression.”

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