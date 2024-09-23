Subscribe To Premium
Fraunhofer CSP launches BIPV research collaboration

By JP Casey
Origis Energy, TVA sign 200MW solar-plus-storage PPA in Mississippi

Qair, Carrefour ink 52MW solar PV PPA in Italy

Enhancing reliability in bifacial PV modules: a novel approach to albedo estimation

Australia could add over 7GW of renewable energy capacity by the end of 2024

Macquarie Group to acquire stake in D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments for US$1.73 billion

US DOE and kWh Analytics launch initiative to improve solar PV project resilience

Axpo commissions 12.8MW French rooftop solar project, country’s largest

Removing the barriers to US transmission reform

Developer rPlus Energies breaks ground on 400MW Utah solar-plus-storage project

SEIA launches draft standard to meet CBP traceability requirements

The Fraunhofer ISE AluPV research project.
The ‘AluPV’ project will see Fraunhofer collaborate with Baltic Renewable Partners, the Institute for Solar Energy Research, MN Metall, Solarnative and VHF Plan Liesenhoff. Image: Fraunhofer Center for Silicon Photovoltaics.

The Fraunhofer Center for Silicon Photovoltaics (CSP), a German research organisation, has launched a new project to research manufacturing processes and materials usage for use in building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV).

The project, dubbed ‘AluPV’, will see Fraunhofer collaborate with Baltic Renewable Partners, the Institute for Solar Energy Research, MN Metall, Solarnative and VHF Plan Liesenhoff until the end of next year, and will be completed at Fraunhofer’s Center for Silicon Photovoltaics in Germany.

A key area of study will be adhesives, and determining how best to connect module backsheets to aluminium surfaces, which could be of particular interest to the BIPV sector, where panels are often connected to aluminium structures. The research will also look at the processing of different material types, including aluminium, glass and polymers, to determine how best they can be applied to building facades.

“We want to implement a novel composite of aluminum facades and PV modules,” said Ringo Koepge, a member of the Fraunhofer’s PV Modules, Components and Manufacturing group, which is showcasing some of its research at the EU PVSEC event currently underway in Vienna. “The focus is also on the further development of lightweight profiles to minimise the overall weight.

“However, instead of labouriously concealing the solar cells, we are developing an innovative modular facade system that allows new degrees of freedom in the design of PV-activated facades.”

Additional research into the application of BIPV could be integral if the technology is to be deployed on a wider scale, with BIPV often considered a high-potential industry, but one that has failed to materialise as of yet. A European Commission report found that Germany alone could have the potential for 81GW of BIPV capacity, but the country’s solar sector has moved in other directions, with other figures from Fraunhofer ISE finding that ground-mounted solar had the lowest levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) in the country.

Earlier this year, the research organisation unveiled a tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell with a power conversion efficiency of 24%, as it looks to invest further in technological research and development.

bipv, building integrated pv, eu pvsec, fraunhofer ise, modules, research

