Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Fraunhofer ISE supporting 5GW integrated PV manufacturing plant in Spain

By Mark Osborne
Cell Processing, Companies, Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules, People
Europe

Latest

Fraunhofer ISE supporting 5GW integrated PV manufacturing plant in Spain

News

‘Enormous potential’ for wind-solar hybrid power in India

News

Canadian Solar to launch heterojunction modules in 2021

News

CleanCapital secures US$300 million funding to grow distributed solar portfolio

News

Total Eren, Province Resources partner for 8GW Australian green hydrogen project

News

US tracker provider FTC Solar becomes latest to eye IPO, bids to raise up to US$423m

News

Amazon invests in nine renewables projects, including company’s first solar-storage facility

News

VIDEO: How is technology driving solar project gains in 2021?

Features, Interviews

China targets 11% solar and wind in power mix in 2021

News

Photon Energy grows IPP portfolio, benefits from ‘pivotal year’ in Australia

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Dr. Jochen Rentsch, Head of Department Production Technology: Surfaces and Interfaces at Fraunhofer ISE said, “We are delighted that Greenland has chosen us as their partner for selecting the starting technology. We will also support Greenland through the ramp-up and further technological development.” Image: Fraunhofer ISE

A start-up company from Spain, called Greenland, is to build an operate a 5GW highly automated and integrated PV manufacturing plant in the free trade zone of the port of Seville in the Andalusian region of Spain with support from Fraunhofer ISE and factory automation and engineering firm, Bosch Rexroth.

Fraunhofer ISE said that it would be providing Greenland with advisory on factory planning, technical support as well as in the development of advanced cell technology, while Bosch Rexroth handled state-of-the-art, fully integrated, industry 4.0 production technology.

The ‘Greenland Gigawatt’ project has a timeline of 2 years, although no mention was made of the people or other companies behind Greenland, not least the financial backers and the estimated capital investment needed to initially build an integrated 5GW manufacturing plant in Europe from scratch.

Dr. Jochen Rentsch, Head of Department Production Technology: Surfaces and Interfaces at Fraunhofer ISE said, “We are delighted that Greenland has chosen us as their partner for selecting the starting technology. We will also support Greenland through the ramp-up and further technological development.”

Fraunhofer ISE noted that Greenland would initially use p-Type mono PERC (Passivated Emitter Rear Cell) technology.

Thomas Fechner, Head of New Business at Bosch Rexroth added, “We have partnered with Greenland Gigafactory and Fraunhofer ISE to create a highly innovative, fully flexible and completely networked solar cell production facility of the future to serve the promising European market.”

In 2019, German Mechanical Engineering Industry Association, VDMA, commissioned Fraunhofer ISE to study the competitiveness of the European PV manufacturing industry, suggesting that building the key components (wafer, cell, module) in-house with a scale of at least 5GW would compete competitively in the European market with Asia-based manufacturers.

However, it was also noted that success was not simply dependent on technical and scale related aspects but would also require an EU-wide CO2 (carbon) emissions pricing system for downstream markets to benefit European manufacturers considerably lower carbon footprint (as outlined in the study), compared to imports from Asia.

PV Tech’s sister technical journal, Photovoltaics International presented a white paper on the study from the parties involved in edition 43, entitled, “Competitiveness of a European PV manufacturing chain” in 2019.

“European research centers are developing some of the most advanced technologies in the world. These include tandem solar cells for top efficiency values which reduce both the required surface area and material consumption, as well as sustainable production technologies based on the principles of the circular economy and recycling,” added Prof. Andreas Bett, Fraunhofer ISE’s institute director. “Funding of and investments into these key technologies at EU-level will help consolidate the leadership position of Europe in these key strategic technologies.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
bosch rexroth, fraunhofer ise, greenland gigawatt, spain

Read Next

Amazon invests in nine renewables projects, including company’s first solar-storage facility

April 20, 2021
Amazon has announced plans for nine new utility-scale solar and wind projects in the US, Canada, Spain, Sweden and the UK, putting it on track to powering all its activities with renewables by 2025.

Fraunhofer ISE sets new record efficiency for both-sides-contacted solar cell of 26%

April 16, 2021
The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy (ISE) has claimed a new record conversion efficiency for a both-sides contacted silicon solar cell of 26%.

PPA market to boost solar deployment in Spain and Portugal alongside auctions

April 14, 2021
While recent solar auctions in Spain and Portugal have made headlines with low prices and high levels of participation, the power purchase agreement market will be key to helping both countries reach their 2030 solar deployment targets, it was suggested during a panel discussion.

Global Energy Services breaks ground on 131MWp of Spanish solar

April 13, 2021
Renewables firm Global Energy Services (GES) has started construction work on three solar projects in Spain with a combined capacity of 131MWp

Acciona shareholders give green light to IPO of renewables unit

April 12, 2021
Spanish energy company Acciona has secured shareholder approval for an initial public offering (IPO) of its renewables division, providing a boost for the firm’s plans to reach 6GW of installed PV by 2025.

Spanish IPP Opdenergy aims to raise €400m in initial public offering

April 9, 2021
Spanish independent power producer Opdenergy is preparing to launch an initial public offering to help fund the development of 3.7GW of renewables projects across Europe and the Americas.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

First Solar touts its ‘CuRe’ technology delivering module degradation rates of only 0.2% per year

News

Utilities slam proposed Texas laws that would shift ‘significant’ costs onto solar projects

News

Maxeon to launch share offering to finance expansions, R&D

News

JinkoSolar provides wide range product shipments guidance for 2021

News

Canadian Solar starts mass production of 210mm, 600W+ module line

News

Upcoming Events

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 - 4:30 PM CET

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021

Which solar modules make best-in-class selection for utility-scale PV power plants?

Upcoming Webinars
May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021