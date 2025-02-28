Remembering Frédéric Dross: a tireless solar champion and beloved friend

In 2014, he and his wife, Liesbeth, made the bold move to Silicon Valley, where they raised their two beautiful daughters. But it was the mountains that truly called to them. Their love for the outdoors led them to South Lake Tahoe, where they built a life surrounded by breathtaking landscapes, trails and the joys of skiing and mountain biking.

Frédéric’s contributions to the US solar industry were immeasurable. He was a driving force in ensuring the quality, reliability and sustainability of solar panel imports, helping to establish rigorous testing and quality assurance and supply chain traceability programs that remain industry standards today. His leadership and foresight left a lasting mark—one that will continue to shape the industry for years to come.

Frédéric always looked forward, envisioning a future where solar energy could reach new heights. His passion for progress was realised through various roles at Qcells, DNV/PVEL, DSM and STS. His most recent work centred on commercialising perovskite tandem solar technology at Swift Solar. He saw the future before many of us, and he worked tirelessly to make it a reality.

Tragically, Frédéric’s journey was cut short by a fatal skiing accident on 17 February 2025. His passing is an unimaginable loss—to his family, to his friends and to the entire solar community. His brilliance, kindness and unwavering optimism will be dearly missed.

In this difficult time, a fund has been created to support Liesbeth and their daughters as they navigate this heartbreaking chapter. If you feel moved to honour Frédéric’s legacy and offer support to his family, please consider donating here.