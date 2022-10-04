Subscribe
Group Licence
News

FTC Solar supplying trackers to Australia’s ‘largest’ DC-coupled solar-plus-storage plant

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

FTC Solar supplying trackers to Australia’s ‘largest’ DC-coupled solar-plus-storage plant

News

NovaSource acquires First Solar’s Australian O&M assets

News

India releases new Production Linked Incentive scheme guidelines for solar manufacturers

News

New South Wales launches renewables auction, targets 12GW of deployment by 2030

News

Meyer Burger aims to raise US$253 million to support manufacturing ramp-up

News

Romanian partners to build 450MW of solar PV

News

ARENA launches US$28 million programme to decarbonise Australian industrial sector

News

RWE buys Con Edison’s renewable energy subsidiaries, adds 3GW of operating US assets

News

Solaria Corporation to merge with Complete Solar

News

US residential PV systems continue to grow in size, fall in price and increasingly come with batteries, says LBNL report

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
FTC Solar has received orders for 240MW of trackers in the past year and a half in Australia. Image: FTC Solar.

US solar tracker manufacturer FTC Solar said it has been selected to supply its 2P Voyager+ solar tracker technology for the “largest” DC-coupled solar-plus-storage plant in Australia.

With 128MW of capacity, the hybrid project was recently acquired by Global Power Generation (GPG) – a joint venture (JV) company started by Naturgy and the Kuwait Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund – and is located in Western Australia, near Perth.

The tracker manufacturer has been expanding its presence in Australia in the past 18 months with more than 240MW of orders and deliveries, according to Patrick Cook, chief commercial officer at FTC Solar.

Pedro Serrano, chief business development officer at GPG, said: “The Cunderdin project will be the largest of its kind in Australia, and the high energy density and highly constructible design of FTC’s 2P Voyager solution will lend itself well in this development.”

Construction of the solar-plus-storage project is expected to start during the fourth quarter of 2022 and reach commercial operations during Q1 2024.

During RE+ last month, FTC Solar unveiled its new one module in portrait (1P) Solar Tracker Solution which the company said required between 18-36% fewer foundations.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
australia, ftc solar, solar-plus-storage, supply deal, trackers, western australia

Read Next

NovaSource acquires First Solar’s Australian O&M assets

October 4, 2022
NovaSource Power Services has acquired First Solar’s Australian operations and maintenance (O&M) business, adding approximately 500MW of PV projects to its fleet in the process.

New South Wales launches renewables auction, targets 12GW of deployment by 2030

October 4, 2022
The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) has opened its first tender for renewable energy and long duration storage.

ARENA launches US$28 million programme to decarbonise Australian industrial sector

October 3, 2022
Australia’s Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has launched a AUS$43 million (US$27.7 million) Industrial Energy Transformation Studies Program aimed at identifying opportunities to reduce energy costs and emissions in the country’s industrial sector.

US residential PV systems continue to grow in size, fall in price and increasingly come with batteries, says LBNL report

October 3, 2022
Residential solar systems in the US continue to grow in size at the same time as battery attachment rates increase, according to LBNL.

Intersect Power closes US$3.1 billion financing to complete 2.2GW near-term portfolio, takes recent funding to US$6 billion

September 30, 2022
Utility-scale renewables developer Intersect Power has secured US$3.1 billion in project financing to complete its 2.2GW near-term clean energy portfolio in the US.
PV Tech Premium

Avantus scales up solar-storage development to provide ‘flexible, predictable output’

September 29, 2022
US solar and storage developer Avantus is scaling up a strategy of deploying high-capacity factor power plants that aim to maximise transmission infrastructure while limiting curtailment.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EU countries agree to renewables revenue cap, SolarPower Europe ‘deeply concerned’

News

US residential PV systems continue to grow in size, fall in price and increasingly come with batteries, says LBNL report

News

Solaria Corporation to merge with Complete Solar

News

Romanian partners to build 450MW of solar PV

News

New wafer production method could double throughput to up to 20,000 per hour, rendering European manufacturing more competitive

News

Researchers push four-terminal perovskite-silicon tandem cells to 30% efficiency

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

The UK’s Solar-Plus-Storage Pipeline, Current Deployment Trends & Landscape to 2030

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 5, 2022
Webinar

PV CellTech Extra

On-Demand Webinars, Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

How Tongwei Solar’s shingled modules can boost power output and reliability

Upcoming Webinars
October 18, 2022
10am (EDT) / 4pm (CEST)

How ENACT’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages

Upcoming Webinars
October 26, 2022
9am EDT / 3pm CEST
© Solar Media Limited 2022