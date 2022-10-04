FTC Solar supplying trackers to Australia’s ‘largest’ DC-coupled solar-plus-storage plant

FTC Solar has received orders for 240MW of trackers in the past year and a half in Australia. Image: FTC Solar.

US solar tracker manufacturer FTC Solar said it has been selected to supply its 2P Voyager+ solar tracker technology for the “largest” DC-coupled solar-plus-storage plant in Australia.

With 128MW of capacity, the hybrid project was recently acquired by Global Power Generation (GPG) – a joint venture (JV) company started by Naturgy and the Kuwait Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund – and is located in Western Australia, near Perth.

The tracker manufacturer has been expanding its presence in Australia in the past 18 months with more than 240MW of orders and deliveries, according to Patrick Cook, chief commercial officer at FTC Solar.

Pedro Serrano, chief business development officer at GPG, said: “The Cunderdin project will be the largest of its kind in Australia, and the high energy density and highly constructible design of FTC’s 2P Voyager solution will lend itself well in this development.”

Construction of the solar-plus-storage project is expected to start during the fourth quarter of 2022 and reach commercial operations during Q1 2024.

During RE+ last month, FTC Solar unveiled its new one module in portrait (1P) Solar Tracker Solution which the company said required between 18-36% fewer foundations.