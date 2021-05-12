Solar Media
News

GAF Energy builds out first combined R&D and manufacturing base in US

By Edith Hancock
Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Modules
Americas

Latest

GAF Energy builds out first combined R&D and manufacturing base in US

News

Array Technologies withdraws 2021 guidance amidst ‘unprecedented’ rise in materials, logistics costs

News

SMA lifted by higher margins as sales slip in Q1 2021

News

Daqo New Energy and JA Solar pen long-term high-purity polysilicon supply deal

News

Australia’s federal budget ‘missed opportunity’ to prioritise renewable energy

News

Solarpack hit by PV project development delays in Chile and India

News

Swell Energy readies solar-plus-storage VPP offer for SCE customers ahead of wildfire season

News

Up to €7 billion investment could be needed to reach 20GW of solar module manufacturing capacity in Europe

News

IEA upgrades renewables forecast as solar PV continues to break new records

News

REC Silicon confident over Moses Lake restart amidst strengthening PV poly demand

News
Image: GAF

Integrated solar roofing firm GAF Energy has started moving its manufacturing base from Asia and building out its first combined research and development (R&D) and manufacturing centre in San Jose, California.

The company, a subsidiary of industrial group Standard Industries, said it has begun “critical improvements” on the 112,000sq ft facility to bring “traditionally offshored solar manufacturing to the US”.

In a statement, Standard Industries chief executives David Millstone and David Winter, said that the co-location of R&D and manufacturing will be a “huge benefit” for both the scientists “pushing the envelope on what’s possible for the product, and the engineers responsible for rolling it off the line.”

US residential solar companies experienced a swift return to growth at the end of last year despite COVID-19 disruptions. Installations rose 11% last year to 3.1GW, according to a report from the Solar Energy Industries Alliance (SEIA) and analyst Wood Mackenzie, in a market that is led by listed companies Sunrun, Sunnova, SunPower, Tesla and Vivint Solar.

SEIA said last October that as of June 2020, polysilicon capacity exceeded 20GW in the US, and it is estimated 7GW of solar panels can be assembled per year, enough to meet around one-third of domestic market demand today. The trade body has called for 100GW of annual manufacturing capacity to be deployed by 2030.

building-integrated pv, GAF energy, research and development, residential solar, solar manufacturing, solar rooftop, us solar

