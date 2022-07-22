Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Galp acquires remaining stake in solar joint venture for €140m

By Jules Scully
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Galp acquires remaining stake in solar joint venture for €140m

News

Qcells acquires majority stake in energy tech firm Lynqtech

News

Concerns raised over Singapore’s power import plan amid uncertainty in Indonesia

News

Georgia Power’s IRP for 2,300MW of renewables, 500MW of battery storage approved by state authorities

News

China’s solar exports double in H1 2022 as module shipments soar

News

Seraphim to supply 1GW of PV modules to Resolar for EU solar projects

News

DNV partners with South Korean firms to explore floating solar opportunities

News

Europe to rollout nearly 40GW of solar PV by end of 2022 in record year for deployment

News

Voltalia benefits from development, EPC unit performance in Q2

News

Tesla solar installations rebound to four-year high

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Galp is aiming to have 4GW of operational renewables by 2025. Image: Galp.

Portuguese oil and gas company Galp has acquired the 24.99% it did not already own in Titan, a solar joint venture it created with Spanish engineering company ACS Group in 2020.

The stake was acquired for €140 million (US$143 million) from Cobra, an ACS business that was sold to French infrastructure company Vinci last year.

With an operational solar PV portfolio of 1,150MW, Titan has about 1.6GW of additional capacity expected to be online in Spain by 2024.

“By securing full ownership of Titan, which holds a significant part of Galp’s renewables portfolio in Iberia, we gain further control and optionality related with its development, creating new value enhancement opportunities,” said Georgios Papadimitriou, COO at Galp’s renewables and new businesses unit.

Galp secured loans last year from the European Investment Bank to support the construction of more than 2.1GWp of solar projects across Spain and Portugal.

The company has since acquired a 4.6GWp portfolio of under-development solar plants in Brazil, supporting its target of having 4GW of operating renewables capacity by 2025 and 12GW by 2030.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
acquisition, galp, m&a, oil and gas companies, portugal, spain

Read Next

Qcells acquires majority stake in energy tech firm Lynqtech

July 22, 2022
Solar manufacturer Qcells has acquired a majority stake in German energy technology business Lynqtech.

Polar Racking acquires single-axis tracker manufacturer Axsus Solar

July 20, 2022
PV mounting systems provider Polar Racking has acquired Axsus Solar, adding the Axsus Sol-X single-axis tracker to its product portfolio in the process.

Shell, Engie among consortium backing cross-Europe green hydrogen project

July 18, 2022
Shell and Engie are among the companies leading a consortium established to develop a green hydrogen ecosystem in Europe.

EDP to add energy storage to Portuguese floating solar-hydro hybrid

July 18, 2022
Portuguese utility EDP is to add energy storage to a hybrid floating solar and hydropower project after it was energised last week.

TRC Companies acquires solar engineering company Blue Oak Energy

July 14, 2022
TRC Companies has acquired solar PV and storage engineering company Blue Oak Energy, strengthening its renewable energy capabilities.

European PPAs ‘remain attractive’ despite 47% year-over-year increase

July 14, 2022
European power purchase agreement (PPA) prices have surged by a “staggering” 47% year-on-year as the continent’s energy crisis persists with soaring inflation, LevelTen Energy has said.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Totalenergies launches legal action against Trina Solar alleging breach of contract, fraud over US$300m order

News

Tesla solar installations rebound to four-year high

News

China’s solar exports double in H1 2022 as module shipments soar

News

Europe to rollout nearly 40GW of solar PV by end of 2022 in record year for deployment

News

US seeking to shape EU stance on forced labour legislation with new proposals expected in Q3

Features, News

RWE, SolarDuck to launch offshore floating solar pilot as they eye tech commercialisation

News

Upcoming Events

How string inverters are delivering LCOE benefits for large modern solar farms

Upcoming Webinars
July 27, 2022
9am (UTC +2) / 3pm (UTC +8)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Madrid, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022