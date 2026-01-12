Nextpower to open 12GW solar PV tracker Saudi facility in Q2 2026

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

According to the company, the manufacturing facility will span a 42,000-square-meter site and have an annual supply chain of up to 12GW of solar tracking systems.

Dan Shugar, founder and CEO of Nextpower, said: “Saudi Arabia is a strategic market for Nextpower as we expand our ability to serve customers across the Middle East.”

Nextpower unveiled the JV with Saudi-based energy company Abunayyan Holding back in October 2025. The goal of this new JV is to accelerate the deployment of utility-scale solar PV plants across the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA) region.

Over the next two years, both companies forecast to fund the JV with nearly US$88 million in equity and public and private debt financings. According to Nextpower, the capital will help facilitate the buildout of the manufacturing facility and the development of high-skilled technical and engineering capabilities.

On top of providing advanced tracker systems with its manufacturing facility, Nextpower Arabia also aims to provide yield management and control solutions for installation on large-scale solar PV projects across the MENA region.

Nextpower already has a notable presence in the region, having delivered more than 6GW of tracking systems and software over the years, including for Phase V of the 900MW Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in the UAE and 3GW of projects in Saudi Arabia.

Turki Al-Amri, Abunayyan Holding CEO and Nextpower Arabia Chairman and CEO, said: “Our manufacturing facility represents the first step in our strategic vision to strengthen and localise the solar supply chain for our partners across the MENA region and enhance collaboration to deliver highly efficient and cost-effective clean energy.”

Al-Amri added that the facility will source Saudi-produced steel through strategic partnerships and local manufacturing.

Nextpower’s new manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia follows moves by other tracker companies to establish manufacturing operations in the region, such as GameChange Solar—which doubled the capacity of its Saudi Arabian plant last year— TrinaTracker and PV Hardware among others.

Interest in building solar manufacturing capacity in Saudi Arabia and the broader region keeps growing, especially from Chinese PV companies (subscription required), and not only for PV trackers but also in the supply chain for solar panels, from polysilicon to modules.