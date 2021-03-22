Solar Media
News

GCL-Poly warns of massive net loss for 2020

By Mark Osborne
Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Materials
Asia & Oceania

Latest

GCL-Poly warns of massive net loss for 2020

News

EDP Renewables to develop 200MWac PV project in Indiana for utility NIPSCO

News

FERC signals state support for solar projects in PURPA, MOPR rulings

News

South Africa launches request for proposals for 1GW of solar PV

News

US ROUND-UP: Massachusetts Climate Bill, Invenergy’s 250MW project in Indiana, Apple-backed solar plant comes online

News

Canadian Solar’s manufacturing expansions and shipments plans falling behind rivals

Editors' Blog

Adani Green Energy bags project financing to support 1.69GW of solar and wind

News

Italy signs International Solar Alliance agreement

News

14.4TW of solar needed to cap global temperature rise at 1.5°C

News

Shoals Technologies lauds ‘record year’ as it takes aim at post-IPO growth targets

News
GCL-Poly Energy Holdings expects to report a net loss for 2020 of not less than RMB 5.8 billion (US$891 million). Image: GCL-Poly

Major polysilicon and wafer producer GCL-Poly Energy Holdings expects to report a net loss for 2020 not less than RMB5.8 billion (US$891 million).

The net loss warning is the largest GCL-Poly has announced, dwarfing losses made in 2013 and 2018.

GCL-Poly Group had reported a net loss in the first half of 2020 of RMB1,924 million (US$281.8 million), with its key Solar Material business unit (polysilicon and wafers) making losses of RMB2,023 million (US$296.2 million).

These first half year losses were attributed to a 51.1% decline in actual silicon rod production as the company disposed of a 31.5% equity interest in Xinjiang GCL polysilicon plant with a nameplate capacity of around 50,000MT in 2019. The Xinjiang plant also suffered a major incident while under annual maintenance during this period.

The company was also impacted by COVID-19 with weak demand in the first half of the year, resulting in rapidly falling polysilicon average selling prices (ASPs), which fell to US$7.56/kg in that reporting period, down from US$9.01/kg in the prior year period. Wafer ASPs followed a similar downward path.

Although GCL-Poly had noted the start of a rebound in polysilicon ASPs at the end of the first half 2020 reporting period, the company was bullish on the polysilicon business unit returning to profitability in the second half of the year.

Based on GCL-Poly’s profit warning, second half year net losses increased to not less than US$596 million, however the company did not provide insight into a profitable position for the Solar Material business unit as a whole.

The sale of the Xinjiang GCL polysilicon plant in 2019 boosted GCL-Poly’s balance sheet by RMB4.4 billion (USUS$676 million), resulting in a very small net profit for the year of around RMB110 million (US$17 million).

GCL-Poly said that its full-year 2020 expected net losses were partially attributable to the sale of Xinjiang GCL in 2019, due to the absence of the Xinjiang GCL disposal gain in its 2020 financial year.

The company also noted that the expected net losses were partially attributable to impairment provision on assets, while the expected increase in the net loss was partially offset by the exchange gain caused by the depreciation of the USD against the RMB for USD denominated indebtedness.

china, covid-19, gcl-poly, p-type mono wafers, polysilicon

