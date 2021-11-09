Georgia Power issues RFP for 1GW of new renewables

The RFP is the second utility-scale tender under Georgia Power’s 2019 Integrated Resource Plan. (IRP). Image: Alternus Energy.

Georgia Power has released a draft Request for Proposals (RFP) for 1GW of new utility-scale renewables that can be in service by 2023 and 2024, with bids opening in Q1 2022.

Renewable projects greater than 3MW in capacity and located in the continental US are eligible to take part, and Georgia Power is seeking both standalone and hybrid projects that couple renewables with energy storage technology.

The ‘23-24 RFP’ is the second utility-scale tender from the company’s 2019 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), which authorised Georgia Power to procure up to 2GW of utility-scale renewables.

Georgia Power already has 2.7GW of renewable capacity online and has a further 2.7GW slated to come online by the end of 2024, the company said in a media release.

“Georgia Power has worked closely with the Georgia Public Service Commission to grow the amount of renewable energy supplying our customers in Georgia,” said Wilson Mallard, director of renewable development for Georgia Power.

“We are eager to implement the next phase of competitive RFPs to procure additional economic renewable resources for our diverse generation mix,” he added.

Accion Group is serving as the independent evaluator of the proposals and interested parties can register on the Accion website to review the RFP and PPA documents.