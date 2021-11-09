Solar Media
Georgia Power issues RFP for 1GW of new renewables

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Projects, Storage
Americas

Georgia Power issues RFP for 1GW of new renewables

Econergy to build and operate Romania’s ‘largest’ solar project

News

Q&A: QEERI talks cleaning robot research, solving soiling and Middle East deployment

Features, Interviews

Abu Dhabi targets 8.8GW of renewables by 2025 in new COP26 pledge

News

US infrastructure bill passes House as Biden awaits Build Back Better vote

News

How ‘time-of-use’ strategies can drive higher-impact renewables sourcing by corporates

Features, Guest Blog

TBEA planning 400,000MT of polysilicon production in Inner Mongolia

News

Hawaiian Electric to deploy 50,000 rooftop PV systems in bid to reach 2030 target

News

COP26: Leadership, courage, speed… and huge renewables deployment needed for 45GW green hydrogen goal

News

Sunrun sees installs smash through 200MW landmark as it builds inventory ahead of 2022

News
The RFP is the second utility-scale tender under Georgia Power’s 2019 Integrated Resource Plan. (IRP). Image: Alternus Energy.

Georgia Power has released a draft Request for Proposals (RFP) for 1GW of new utility-scale renewables that can be in service by 2023 and 2024, with bids opening in Q1 2022.

Renewable projects greater than 3MW in capacity and located in the continental US are eligible to take part, and Georgia Power is seeking both standalone and hybrid projects that couple renewables with energy storage technology.

The ‘23-24 RFP’ is the second utility-scale tender from the company’s 2019 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), which authorised Georgia Power to procure up to 2GW of utility-scale renewables.

Georgia Power already has 2.7GW of renewable capacity online and has a further 2.7GW slated to come online by the end of 2024, the company said in a media release.

“Georgia Power has worked closely with the Georgia Public Service Commission to grow the amount of renewable energy supplying our customers in Georgia,” said Wilson Mallard, director of renewable development for Georgia Power.

“We are eager to implement the next phase of competitive RFPs to procure additional economic renewable resources for our diverse generation mix,” he added.

Accion Group is serving as the independent evaluator of the proposals and interested parties can register on the Accion website to review the RFP and PPA documents.

georgia power, georgia power company, irp, rfp, us solar

