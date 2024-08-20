Indiana utilities seek new energy capacity and bring 200MW solar project online

Through its state utility business, CenterPoint Energy Indiana South, the firm issued the All-Source RFP for projects able to be operational by 1 March 2028. It is seeking solar, wind and energy storage projects—either standalone or co-located—thermal generation, load-modifying resources, demand-side resources and “other innovative solutions”.

“As we continue to transition our electric generation resources, we are focused on diversifying our energy portfolio to help us to continue delivering safe, reliable and cost-effective service to our customers,” said Shane Bradford, CenterPoint’s vice president, Indiana Electric. “This RFP allows us to explore a wide range of technologies that can contribute to our long-term generation strategy.”

That strategy is currently aiming to see CenterPoint generate 80% of its electricity with solar PV and wind technology by 2030. According to its 2023 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), the utility will add 200MW of solar and wind generation capacity respectively by the end of the decade, with the potential for a further 400MW of wind capacity.

It also said it plans to phase out the use of coal in Indiana—which has historically been the state’s dominant energy source—by 2027, replacing the last operating coal unit with a 270MW natural gas facility.

Earlier this year, CenterPoint partnered with US solar developer Arevon to break ground on the 228MW Posey Solar Project in Indiana.

NIPSCO brings 200MW PV site online

Meanwhile NIPSCO, another state utility, has commenced operations at the 200MW/45MW Cavalry solar and energy storage project in White County.

The site was developed and constructed by a local subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, the Cavalry Energy Center LLC. Florida-based NextEra is one of the largest renewable energy project developers and electricity providers in the US.

Cavalry is the third solar project in NIPSCO’s generation portfolio. The other two—Indiana Crossroads and Dunns Bridge I—are already operational, with a combined generation capacity of 465MW.

NIPSCO—a subsidiary of major utility NISource—said that the second phase of Dunns Bridge, which will bring the site to its full nameplate capacity of 435MW alongside 75MW of energy storage, is currently under construction by another subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources.

Over the coming years, NIPSCO is investing significantly in new solar capacity. Of the seven projects in its pipeline, five are solar PV sites with around 1GW of combined capacity.

Like CenterPoint, NIPSCO has committed to phasing out coal in Indiana; its IRP outlines plans to be “coal-free” by 2028.