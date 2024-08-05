Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

German energy service provider enviaM to build 700MW solar PV in Central Germany

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants
Europe

Latest

German energy service provider enviaM to build 700MW solar PV in Central Germany

News

Orlen acquires Polish solar portfolio with capacity of up to 280MW

News

1.5GW Victoria-Tasmania interconnector project sets 2030 completion date in Australia

News

SunWiz: Australia’s rooftop solar PV market sees 23% growth in July

News

Political clouds cast shadows over Western Europe’s burgeoning solar sector

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Nextracker acquires PV foundations supplier Solar Pile International

News

Antai discusses development plans and shipment growth for 2024 and beyond

Features, Interviews

BrightNight secures US$440 million from Goldman Sachs

News

Verbund acquires 110MW Italian PV portfolio at ‘advanced stage of development’

News

ARENA commits AUS$3.2 million to pursue ultra-low-cost solar

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Close-up of solar panels at a site from German energy supplier enviaM Group
Projects will mainly be located in the German regions of Brandenburg, Saxony-Anhalt and Saxony. Image: enviaM Group.

German energy service provider enviaM Group has invested in over 700MW of solar PV projects in Central Germany.

The projects are under development and implemented along with its subsidiary envia THERM and solar developer the ASG GROUP with the joint venture Ventura Holding.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

This new partnership aims to expand renewables in the region, with the solar PV projects located mainly in Brandenburg, Saxony-Anhalt and Saxony.

Permit for the first project is expected for this year, which will have a capacity of 72MWp and will be located in southern Brandenburg.

Thomas Kühnert, managing director of envia THERM GmbH, adds: “For the planned business growth with regional energy solutions, we want to significantly expand electricity generation from wind and solar power plants in the coming years. The cooperation and joint venture with the ASG Group is therefore an ideal addition to our activities in Central Germany.”

As the projects get built in the upcoming years, enviaM said the energy generated will be used in regional energy solutions in conjunction with energy battery storage systems (BESS).

Germany adds 7.5GW PV in H1 2024

The development of over 700MW of solar PV capacity in Germany will help the country get closer to hitting its target of 215GW of installed solar capacity by 2030, the most ambitious target from any European Union country member. So far the country has already installed over 90GW of PV capacity, a number it exceeded earlier this year after adding 7.5GW of capacity during the first half of 2024.

Germany’s installation rate has been surpassing the 1GW of capacity additions on a monthly basis since March 2023, as shown in the chart below.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

21 August 2024
5pm BST
FREE WEBINAR -This webinar will feature the perspectives and views of PV Tech’s Head of Research, Dr. Finlay Colville, on how the U.S. PV manufacturing landscape is changing today and when we might expect additions to encompass cells and wafers. This will be followed by a PV Tech special – a look inside one of the first new PV module fabs built in the U.S. this year; SEG Solar’s new site in Texas. Join Jim Wood, CEO at SEG Solar, as he walks around the new factory showing key features and explaining the rational for SEG Solar in making this investment into U.S. PV manufacturing in 2024.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
brandenburg, co-development, enviam, germany, partnership, project development, utility-scale solar

Read Next

An agrivoltaic project from solar developer European Energy in Denmark.
Premium

Political clouds cast shadows over Western Europe’s burgeoning solar sector

August 2, 2024
JP Casey reports on recent developments in Western Europe, where past and future elections are creating waves.
Aerial view of Schletter's headquarters in Germany

Enstall acquires solar PV mounting system provider Schletter

August 1, 2024
The acquisition of Schletter will allow Dutch-based rooftop PV provider Enstall to increase its footprint in Germany and Central Europe.
An Encavis solar project.

Encavis secures €145 million from Commerzbank for 260MW German solar project

July 31, 2024
Encavis has secured €145 million in financing to complete the construction of the 260MW Bartow solar park in Germany.
A BayWa re floating solar project in Germany.

Floating PV a ‘valuable complement’ to ground-mounted solar in Europe – report

July 31, 2024
Floating PV's carbon footprint could be around seven times lower than ground-mounted solar systems, according to a TNO-IEA report.
Prescinto makes the case for artificial intelligenceenabled monitoring of solar assts. Pictured here is the Andasol 150MW power plant in Andalusia, Spain. Image: Wikicommons, Kallerna.

Spain authorises construction of 25GW of solar PV capacity

July 30, 2024
Solar PV accounted for 90% of all renewables that received an Administrative Construction Authorisation (AAC in Spanish).
sma solar inverters in germany

Germany awards 260MW of PV in latest rooftop tender

July 23, 2024
119 bids were successfully awarded contracts, for a total of 258.5MW capacity. Successful bids ranged between €0.0795/kWh and €0.1019/kWh, with a volume-weighted average price of €0.0894/kWh.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Nextracker acquires PV foundations supplier Solar Pile International

News

1.5GW Victoria-Tasmania interconnector project sets 2030 completion date in Australia

News

US senators seek to exclude Chinese PV manufacturers from IRA tax benefits

News

Political clouds cast shadows over Western Europe’s burgeoning solar sector

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Solar industry facing ‘uncertain policy environment’ ahead of US election, says First Solar

News

IRA transferability market reaches US$11 billion in H1 2024

News

Upcoming Events

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile
© Solar Media Limited 2024