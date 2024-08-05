German energy service provider enviaM to build 700MW solar PV in Central Germany

This new partnership aims to expand renewables in the region, with the solar PV projects located mainly in Brandenburg, Saxony-Anhalt and Saxony.

Permit for the first project is expected for this year, which will have a capacity of 72MWp and will be located in southern Brandenburg.

Thomas Kühnert, managing director of envia THERM GmbH, adds: “For the planned business growth with regional energy solutions, we want to significantly expand electricity generation from wind and solar power plants in the coming years. The cooperation and joint venture with the ASG Group is therefore an ideal addition to our activities in Central Germany.”

As the projects get built in the upcoming years, enviaM said the energy generated will be used in regional energy solutions in conjunction with energy battery storage systems (BESS).

Germany adds 7.5GW PV in H1 2024

The development of over 700MW of solar PV capacity in Germany will help the country get closer to hitting its target of 215GW of installed solar capacity by 2030, the most ambitious target from any European Union country member. So far the country has already installed over 90GW of PV capacity, a number it exceeded earlier this year after adding 7.5GW of capacity during the first half of 2024.

Germany’s installation rate has been surpassing the 1GW of capacity additions on a monthly basis since March 2023, as shown in the chart below.