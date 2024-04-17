German renewables PPA market volume quadrupled in 2023

Nearly half of the volume registered in 2023 came from solar PV with 1.8GW and a high interest from customers in securing solar PPAs.

Among the largest offtake agreements signed in 2023, was a 600MW PPA between oil giant Shell and German real estate company Hansainvest Real Assets. The project recently started commercial operations and is currently the largest European solar PV park online.

In 2023, Germany represented the second-largest PPA market in Europe after Spain.

Corporate PPAs – 33 CPPAs for 9 utility PPAs – have been the main driver for the market growth, due to the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) coming into force in January 2023. The CSRD increased the number of companies in Germany – from 500 to 15,000 – who were required to report on environmental, social and governance aspects (ESG) and increased the pressure to find solutions to decarbonise their operations.

In terms of sectors, information technology – in particular data centres – has led CPPAs with nearly 30% of the total, followed by raw materials and telecommunications. The top three alone accounted for over half of the PPA volume of offtakes last year in Germany.

According to the report, the structure of solar PPAs signed in 2023 often had a 10-year term and a pay-as-produced (PaP) structure.

Corinna Enders, chairwoman of the Board of Directors at dena, said: “The figures impressively show the importance of PPA for price hedging and for building sustainable business models. PPAs must also play an important role in the future electricity market in order to further stimulate the competitive expansion of renewable energy. A reliable political framework for PPA’s business development is of central importance.”

Germany’s increased appetite for PPAs in 2023, and in particular solar PV ones, relates to the growth of solar PPAs inked in Europe last year. Solar offtakes more than doubled in 2023 compared to 2022, from 4.6GW to 10.6GW.