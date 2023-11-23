Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Germany awards 191MW of solar installations on buildings and noise barriers

By Simon Yuen
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
North Rhine-Westphalia has the most winning projects, with 14 awards with a combined volume of 27MW. Image: Enpal

Germany’s auction for solar installations on buildings and noise barriers has awarded contracts to 88 bids with a cumulative capacity of 191MW.

The German Federal Network Agency, the Bundesnetzagentur, announced that it had received 184 bids in total with a combined volume of 373MW.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The prices of the successful bids in the auction ranged from €0.088 per kWh to €0.0998 per kWh. The volume-weighted average award price was €0.0958 per kWh, €0.6 per kWh lower than the highest award price in the previous auction of €0.108 per kWh.

Geographically, the awards were spread across the country. North Rhine-Westphalia had the most winning projects, with 14 awards with a combined volume of 27MW, followed by Lower Saxony (13 awards, 25MW), Bavaria (13 awards, 21MW) and Baden-Württemberg (11 awards, 20MW), making them the four federal states with the highest number of awards.

In terms of capacity, 64 of the winning bids were for a volume of up to 2MW. The largest bid was for a volume of 17MW.

“This auction round was nearly twice oversubscribed, and the strong competition has led to lower award prices. It is pleasing to see how the awards are spread over the country, with at least one winning bid in each federal state,” said Klaus Müller, president of the Bundesnetzagentur.

In October, Germany’s innovation auction awarded contracts to 32 solar-plus-storage projects with a cumulative capacity of 408MW. A total of 53 bids and 779MW of capacity were received, nearly double the 400MW limit set for the auction.

This was the second innovative auction held this year in Germany with the previous one ending with a completely different fate, as only three projects ended up accepted with a combined capacity of 83.5MW, despite 400MW of capacity auctioned.

PV ModuleTech Europe

28 November 2023
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2024. PV ModuleTech Europe 2023 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability. PV ModuleTech Europe 2023 provides the perfect forum to connect module sellers with module buyers, while having the participation of third-party entities engaged in the testing and inspection of the product and company selling the modules.

PV CellTech Europe

12 March 2024
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
auction, Baden-Württemberg, Bundesnetzagentur, German Federal Network Agency, germany, North Rhine-Westphalia, rooftop solar

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023

PV Tech Premium - Enjoy 50% off in our Black Friday Sale

Enjoy 50% off in our Early Black Friday Sale

A world of insights awaits
Subscribe now

New subscribers only