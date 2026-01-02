Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Germany installed 16.2GW solar PV in 2025

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
January 2, 2026
Projects, Power Plants
Europe

Latest

Germany installed 16.2GW solar PV in 2025

News

Canadian Solar appoints Colin Parkin as president, replacing Shawn Qu

News

SJVN commissions 1GW solar PV project in India

News

Spain launches €355 million renewables manufacturing programme

News

PV Tech’s top five Premium stories of the year in 2025

Features, Editors' Blog

State legislative support for US community solar: Ampion on policy changes in 2025 and 2026

Features, Interviews

PV Price Watch: Prices of China’s PV wafers, cells, and modules rise in tandem, module quotes hit RMB0.70/W

News

Bahrain has begun building 100MW Al Dur solar PV project

News

PV Tech’s top ten stories of the year in 2025

Features, Editors' Blog

‘Green tech for a shared future’: LONGi launches global clean energy projects at COP30

Features, Editors' Blog
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar PV generation overtook lignite for the first time in Germany and was only behind wind power. Image: Fraunhofer ISE/energy-charts.info.

Germany installed 16.2GW of solar PV in 2025, according to an analysis by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) and based on the energy-charts.info data platform.

Cumulative installed solar PV capacity stood at 116.8GW at the end of 2025, exceeding the 108GW target set by the government for last year.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Solar PV additions in 2025 would put it on par with numbers registered in 2024 by the German Federal Network Agency. However, to meet its target set for 2026, the country will need to add significantly more solar PV capacity, needing 22GW of new additions in 2026.

With the increase in installed solar PV installations in Germany, the electricity generated by solar PV power plants reached 87TWh in 2025, up 21% from the previous year.

The majority of this electricity generation (71TWh) was fed into the public grid, while 16.9TWh was for self-consumption, up from 12.2TWh in 2024. Interest in self-consumption continues to increase in Germany since 2022, due to high power prices and increased energy storage adoption.

The rise in solar power generation in 2025 was not exclusive to Germany but was a trend seen across the European Union, according to Fraunhofer ISE’s analysis. Electricity generation from solar PV in the EU exceeded the combined total from lignite and hard coal for the first time, with 275TWh compared to 243TWh.

In the past decade, solar PV generation trebled, while coal-fired power generation fell by 60%.

Moreover, on 20 June 2025, the German grid witnessed the highest capacity power fed to the grid by solar PV, with 50.4GW between 12:45 and 1pm. During that time, solar PV’s share represented almost the entire power load (98.6%) fed into the grid. A day later, solar energy reached its maximum share of the total daily load with 41.2%.

Solar PV was not the only renewable energy source that saw a sharp increase in 2025. Large-scale battery energy storage installations rose by 60% in Germany last year from 2.3GWh to 3.7GWh. In total, nearly 25GWh of battery storage capacity is currently installed, of which 20GWh is from home storage systems.

“The ramp-up of large-scale battery storage is fundamentally changing the way the German electricity system works. While effects on short-term flexibility provision are already visible, systemic impacts, e.g., on reserve power plants, can only be estimated at this stage,” explained Leonhard Gandhi, project manager of the energy charts at Fraunhofer ISE.

“These developments require battery storage to be explicitly considered for expansion planning, system planning, and electricity market design.”

battery storage, fraunhofer ise, germany, installation figures, solar generation

Read Next

Guy Lavarack headshot.
Premium

How storage and sophistication can limit financial risk in European solar PV

December 19, 2025
PV Talk: Luminous Energy's Guy Lavarack says that interface risk, grid risk and talent risk are all key risk factors in Europe.
Image: Fraunhofer ISE
Premium

The solar industry is playing perpetual catch-up on module reliability

December 18, 2025
PV Talk: Paul Gebhardt of Fraunhofer ISE discusses reliability issues facing advanced PV modules, an issue which isn't going anywhere.
Rooftop solar installation.

Germany lowers tender price cap for rooftop solar PV in 2026 to €0.1/kWh

December 17, 2025
Germany has revised down the price ceiling for roof-mounted solar PV systems to €0.1/kWh (US$0.117/kWh) for tenders to be held in 2026.
Maxeon solar panels.

Maxeon files new BC patent infringement lawsuit against Aiko in Germany

December 15, 2025
Solar manufacturer Maxeon has filed a new patent infringement lawsuit against fellow PV manufacturer Aiko before the Munich Regional Court I in Germany.
The funding agreement will support the development and construction of Blue Elephant’s 1GW renewable energy pipeline across Europe. Image: Blue Elephant Energy.

Blue Elephant signs 319MW solar PV PPAs with German railway operator

December 9, 2025
German renewables developer Blue Elephant Energy has signed two long-term power purchase agreements (PPA) with the German railway network operator Deutsche Bahn for utility-scale solar power projects.
A BayWa r.e. solar-plus-storage system.

WBS Power sells German solar-plus-storage project

December 5, 2025
WBS Power has sold the 150MW solar, 500MW/2,000MWh BESS Project Jupiter in Brandenburg, Germany, to investor Prime Capital.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Price Watch: Prices of China’s PV wafers, cells, and modules rise in tandem, module quotes hit RMB0.70/W

News

SJVN commissions 1GW solar PV project in India

News

T1 Energy completes first tax credit sale, valued at US$160 million

News

Germany installed 16.2GW solar PV in 2025

News

PV Tech’s top ten stories of the year in 2025

Features, Editors' Blog

The PV Review, 2025: Green shoots for US polysilicon production

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland