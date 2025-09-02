Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

GES to build 695MW AES Andes co-located renewables project in Chile

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Q Energy secures financing for 252MW PV portfolio in Spain

News

Fraunhofer ISE to build pilot TOPCon cell line to support 4GW Talon PV US facility

News

GES to build 695MW AES Andes co-located renewables project in Chile

News

Ingeteam provides PV inverters for 640MW solar plant in Texas

News

SMA Solar predicts losses and ‘restructuring’ amid residential market decline

News

OX2 appoints former BayWa r.e. head as new CEO

News

Scatec signs 15-year PPA for 130MW solar project in Colombia

News

Iberdrola commissions 316MW Spanish solar PV project

News

Grenergy sells phase four of Oasis de Atacama solar-plus-storage project

News

NEM data spotlight: Solar PV generation strikes back with record-breaking month

Features, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The company said the project, located in the Antofagasta region of Chile, is the largest in its history. Image: GES.

Spanish construction firm GES (Global Energy Services) has secured a contract to build a roughly 700MW solar-wind-storage hybrid project in Chile.

The company said the project, located in the Antofagasta region of Chile, is the largest in its history, comprising a cumulative 695MW of solar PV, wind power and energy storage capacity. The project is expected to come online in 2027.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

Not ready to commit yet?
Get 30-day trial for $1
  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Sources familiar with the operation told PV Tech that the site is being developed and owned by AES Andes, the Chilean electricity utility. Last month, AES Andes announced 1.3GW of co-located renewable energy projects in Chile, including the Pampas project, a solar-wind-storage hybrid site in Antofagasta featuring 229MW of solar PV, 128MW of wind capacity and a 171MW 5-hour duration battery energy storage system (BESS).

GES said the expansion in Chile supports its strategy to spread into international markets. It has already built over 1,178 MW of wind and solar PV projects in Chile. It also marks its plan to move away from standalone solar and wind projects and operate with a “strong commitment to energy storage.”

José Luis García Donoso, CEO of GES, added: “The combination of three renewable technologies in a single facility sets the short-term direction for the sector. Furthermore, it will be the facility with the largest storage capacity in Latin America to date.”

The increasing curtailment of renewable energy projects in Chile has pushed the market towards co-located renewables with storage. Data shows that 6TWh of solar PV and wind capacity was curtailed in 2024, more than twice the curtailments in 2023. Renewable energy accounted for around 40% of Chile’s energy mix in 2024.

The situation is so extreme that, late last year, PV Tech Premium heard that building solar PV without energy storage was “financially unviable” in Chile.

AES Andes has been one of the leading firms for co-located projects in Chile. In October it commissioned a 221MW solar-plus-storage project and it either operates or is developing numerous others across the country.

aes andes, chile, Co-location, energy storage, ges, pv power plants, wind power

Read Next

Solar PV project from Q Energy built in Spain

Q Energy secures financing for 252MW PV portfolio in Spain

September 2, 2025
Q Energy has reached financial close for Taurus B, a portfolio of seven solar PV plants in Spain with a combined capacity of 251.71MWp.
The project, named Parliament Solar, is expected to generate approximately 1,100GWh of clean energy annually. Image: Ingeteam.

Ingeteam provides PV inverters for 640MW solar plant in Texas

September 2, 2025
Ingeteam has supplied its INGECON SUN 3Power Series C liquid-cooled central PV inverters for a 640MW solar PV plant in Texas.
The Mendubim solar plant in Brazil.

Scatec signs 15-year PPA for 130MW solar project in Colombia

September 2, 2025
Scatec has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with BTG Pactual Comercializadora de Energia to develop a 130MW solar project in Colombia.
Aerial view of the Gabriela project in Chile

Grenergy sells phase four of Oasis de Atacama solar-plus-storage project

September 2, 2025
Spanish independent power producer (IPP) Grenergy has sold the fourth phase of its flagship solar-plus-storage project in Chile, Oasis de Atacama.
Image: Bright Energy Investments.
Premium

NEM data spotlight: Solar PV generation strikes back with record-breaking month

September 2, 2025
In August 2025, the final month of Australia’s winter, utility-scale and rooftop solar PV generation in the National Electricity Market (NEM) saw a dramatic 22.5% month-on-month increase to 3,338GWh.
The tender, issued by Singapore’s national water agency Public Utilities Board (PUB), marks Sembcorp’s third floating solar project in the country. Image: Sembcorp Industries.

Sembcorp to build 86MWp floating solar project on Singapore’s Pandan Reservoir

September 1, 2025
Sembcorp Solar Singapore has won a tender to develop an 86MWp floating solar PV project on Pandan Reservoir. 

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Sembcorp to build 86MWp floating solar project on Singapore’s Pandan Reservoir

News

Utility-scale solar and wind hit a record 47.2% electricity share in Australia’s NEM

News

US ITC to pursue investigation on PV cell imports from India, Indonesia and Laos

News

TagEnergy acquires Australian developer ACE Power with 6GW renewables portfolio

News

CALSSA calls for US$10 million fine for utilities for slow residential solar and storage approval

News

SMA Solar predicts losses and ‘restructuring’ amid residential market decline

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.