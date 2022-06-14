Subscribe
Group Licence
News

‘Much stronger’ hydrogen policies needed as world risks missing vital opportunity, climate goals

By Sean Rai-Roche
Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Policy, Projects, Storage
Africa & Middle East, Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

‘Much stronger’ hydrogen policies needed as world risks missing vital opportunity, climate goals

News

TotalEnergies to acquire 25% stake in Adani New Industries in green hydrogen push

News

Investor FitzWalter partners with European solar group to pursue 5GW capacity target

News

Azure Power strikes ‘first-of-its-kind strategic partnership’ with investment in solar manufacturer

News

Vistra brings online 108MW solar project in Texas

News

Glint Solar raises US$3m for machine learning-based solar siting technology

News

Rio Tinto launches tender for 4GW of onshore renewables in Australia

News

Prime Infra plans Philippine solar-storage project with up to 3.5GW of PV

News

‘No plans’ to change India’s BCD amid module shortage, investment needing to double to hit climate targets

News

Repsol sells 25% stake in renewables arm to fuel growth strategy

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Green hydrogen will be vital to the transition to net zero but not enough investment is occurring to reach the levels required. Image: GroenLeven.

Global hydrogen uptake is far below what is required under the Paris Agreement and underinvestment in the technology is a missed opportunity to decarbonise hard to abate sectors of the global economy, according to risk management provider DNV.

DNV’s Hydrogen Forecast to 2050 report found that hydrogen will account for just 0.5% of the global energy mix by 2030 under current trends, with this rising to just 5% in 2050. To meet the Paris Agreement goal, however, hydrogen uptake would need to triple to meet 15% of energy demand by mid-century, said the report.

Hydrogen is the key to decarbonising industries which are difficult to electrify, such as shipping, aviation and high-heat manufacturing. But, at present, “policies do not match hydrogen’s importance,” said DNV CEO and group president Remi Eriksen.

The report said the “low and late uptake of hydrogen” meant that “much stronger policies are needed to scale beyond the present forecast, in the form of stronger mandates, demand-side measures giving confidence in offtake to producers and higher carbon prices.”  

“We need to plan at the level of energy systems, enabling societies to embrace the urgent decarbonisation opportunities presented by hydrogen,” added Eriksen. 

DNV said global spending on hydrogen production for energy purposes through to 2050 will be in the region of US$6.8 trillion, with an additional US$180 billion spent on hydrogen pipelines and US$530 billion on building and operating ammonia terminals, a key derivative of hydrogen with broad applications.

The report charts the global annual average expenditure for hydrogen production and its derivatives for energy uses. It suggested that between 2031-2040, hydrogen capex costs will be just shy of US$150 billion per year, with opex accounting for around US$100 billion. The corresponding figures for the 2041-2050 period are US$160 billion for capex and a staggering US$220 billion for opex.  

Then there is the issue surrounding how the hydrogen is produced. “[Policies] will also need to support the scaling of renewable energy generation and carbon capture and storage as crucial elements in producing low-carbon hydrogen,” said the report.  

Blue hydrogen – produced from natural gas with emissions captured – has a greater role to play in the shorter term (around 30% of total production in 2030), but its competitiveness will reduce as renewable energy capacity increases and prices drop, said DNV.

That said, globally, green hydrogen will reach cost parity with blue within the next decade, according to DNV, which added that green hydrogen will increasingly be the cheapest form of production in most regions.

“By 2050, 72% of hydrogen and derivatives used as energy carriers will be electricity based, and 28% blue hydrogen from fossil fuels with carbon capture and storage, down from 34% in 2030,” said DNV’s report.

But there are also issues with the transportation and delivery of hydrogen. Hydrogen will be transported by pipelines up to medium distances within and between countries, but not between continents, said DNV, which also predicted that 50% of hydrogen pipelines globally will be repurposed from natural gas ones.

Moreover, hydrogen trade will also be “limited by the high cost of liquefying hydrogen for ship transport and the low energy density of hydrogen,” DNV said, adding “the hydrogen derivative ammonia, which is more stable and can be more readily transported by ship, will be traded globally.”

PV Tech Premium has laid out what you need to know about green hydrogen and its integration with solar PV and has taken a deep dive into the race for green hydrogen dominance and the fight for market share among three core electrolysis technologies.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
ammonia, climate targets, dnv, green ammonia, green hydrogen, hydrogen, hydrogen electrolysis, investment, policy

Read Next

TotalEnergies to acquire 25% stake in Adani New Industries in green hydrogen push

June 14, 2022
TotalEnergies is expanding its partnership with Indian conglomerate Adani Group as they aim to deliver the world’s largest green hydrogen ecosystem in India.

Off-grid solar attracted record US$450m investment last year

June 10, 2022
Investment in the off-grid solar sector hit a record US$450 million in 2021, according to the latest report from the Global Off-grid Lighting Association (GOGLA).

NSW to fast-track renewable energy zones with US$856m grid investment

June 10, 2022
The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) will invest AU$1.2 billion (US$856 million) in new transmission lines and infrastructure over the next ten years to accelerate the connection of planned renewable energy zones.

Global renewables capacity to double this decade but fall well short of targets: Fitch

June 9, 2022
Global renewables capacity will more than double this decade but almost every leading market will still miss deployment targets.
PV Tech Premium

Biden’s two-year solar tariff waiver ‘raises questions of legality’, experts say

June 8, 2022
With President Biden declaring a two-year freeze on new tariffs on solar imports from Southeast Asia, questions have been raised about the legality of the move as industry stakeholders assess the risk of it being challenged in court.

PV Tech Insights: The next steps for US solar after Biden’s tariff intervention

June 7, 2022
US President Joe Biden’s decision to waive import tariffs on solar modules and other components for two years promises to thaw what had become a frozen market. PV Tech Insights will explore the next steps for US solar.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

India adds 883MW of rooftop solar in first nine months of 2020 despite COVID-19

News

Azure Power strikes ‘first-of-its-kind strategic partnership’ with investment in solar manufacturer

News

JinkoSolar to supply 1GW of bifacial Tiger Neo modules to China Datang

News

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon prices to remain high on unfaltering demand and panic buying

News

Vistra brings online 108MW solar project in Texas

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

How installers can meet surging consumer demand for holistic home solar, storage and EV charging systems

Upcoming Webinars
June 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Large Scale Solar USA

Solar Media Events
June 22, 2022
Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, Austin, Texas

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021