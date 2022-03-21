Solar Media
Features, Interviews

What you need to know about green hydrogen and its integration with solar PV

By Sean Rai-Roche
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Africa & Middle East, Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

What you need to know about green hydrogen and its integration with solar PV

Features, Interviews

Jolywood signs agreement to develop 100,000MT polysilicon project in northern China

News

Korkia, Recap Energy sign JV for 200MWp solar PV projects in Sweden

News

Why has module selection for US solar projects become a risky and complicated affair?

Editors' Blog, Features

Netherlands expands SDE++ budget to US$14bn, green hydrogen eligible for the first time

News

Solar install surge critical to lowest-cost decarbonisation pathway for Central America

News

CAISO approves US$2.9bn of transmission projects to enhance reliability

News

JinkoSolar plans US$3.3bn 30GW silicon pull rod, 24GW module and aluminium frame expansion

News

Berkeley Lab suggests subsidies remain driver of solar adoption among low-income US households

News

Pursuing greater electrification in Sub-Saharan Africa: ‘The future of energy may be forged there’

News
Solar-to-hydrogen projects have thus far been limited to a handful of smaller pilots, however that looks set to change. Credit: Toshiba

While still nascent, green hydrogen can take off as a fuel source and energy storage system if it is afforded the support, regulatory environment and financial backing it deserves, Hive Energy’s Shirvine Zhang tells Sean Rai-Roche.

Green hydrogen has long been touted as a key means for economies achieving net zero status given its importance to heavy industry and potential as a source of energy storage. The last few years have seen an increasing number of large-scale projects announced as companies and governments attempt to be early movers into the nascent industry.

Despite recurring fervour around its potential, however, the technology has failed to take off in the same way as other renewable technologies. But things are slowly changing, driven in part by the falling cost of renewable power, which is crucial to the consistent production of green hydrogen. Key here, is the role of solar PV, although its nature as a variable source of power does pose some challenges.  

PV Tech Power sat down with Shirvine Zhang, head of hydrogen and hybrid energy at UK renewables company Hive Energy, who has worked in the green hydrogen space since 2016. Zhang discussed the potential of green hydrogen, project financing, the ins and outs of electrolyser technologies and what support the industry needs to realise its potential.

PV Tech Power: What role do you see for the green hydrogen in five years’ time?

Shirvine Zhang: There were a lot of discussions prior to 2019 [about the potential of green hydrogen] but that didn’t seem to build up the momentum somehow. And then suddenly it happened, and people realised it’s going to play an important role in the decarbonisation journey, particularly in the transport, industrial and those hard to abate sectors.

Over the last few months, we have seen quite a few gigawatts of green ammonia production being announced or coming online. So, certainly the market has started developing quite quickly and I hope we can see some major developments on offtaker side as well as the financing side.

How important is it to have guaranteed offtakers when developing a green hydrogen project?  

I think for small scale projects from a couple of megawatts to 100MW, it’s very important to have domestic offtakers. It would be more economic to have an offtaker in reasonably close distance.

There are some pilots in the UK and Europe where they have access to a private gas grid, so they could deliver the hydrogen through the pipeline. That’s the cheapest option for long distance. Transportation costs are high but also because hydrogen is low density, compressed hydrogen needs to be transported in gas cylinders or gas tubes with pressure between 200-500 bar at the temperature of -253 degrees Celsius at least.

From a solar company’s perspective, what are some of the key things that they need to know about integrating a green hydrogen electrolyser with a PV plant?

So that will depend on your power supply solution, so whether you would just rely entirely on solar or if you would have a combination of solar and power from the grid, which could include power generated using fossil fuels. The choice of electrolyser technology is dependent on the power supply. The Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) electrolysis and alkaline electrolysis (AE) are two of the most dominant in the market today. In general, PEM works better with variable power generation, while alkaline would work more efficiently with a constant power supply. There are some projects using other technologies, for example solid oxides.

Is the cost of electrolysers coming down and what does it mean for the market?

We expect a substantial reduction in the capex cost for the electrolyser. It’s still considered expensive. Similarly to PV, batteries and offshore wind, where the capex substantially reduced overtime, we expect the cost of the electrolyser technology to come down.

To produce cost competitive green hydrogen or green ammonia, the capex needs to be reduced and the power price needs to be competitive. It doesn’t make sense to use expensive electricity to produce green hydrogen, so I think renewable generation development is very important.

How can solar and storage help lower the cost of production of green hydrogen?

We want to extend the electrolyser operating hours as long as we can to reduce the cost of production of green hydrogen. The power curve as well as the power price are the key elements we will have to think about when developing such projects.

And obviously with the massive expansion of renewables comes more options when it comes to that green hydrogen production. We’re looking at both solar and wind, hydropower or geothermal potentially in some of the markets. You need to secure dedicated renewable generation for green hydrogen if you want to consider gigawatts of production. We target markets with very good renewable resources and relatively cheap electricity.

Then there is also storage. Battery storage system is still considerably expensive for this type of project. We’d include battery energy storage system (BESS), but that’s more for smoothing the power curve. It’s not really considered as a major source of power for the electrolyser.

How do financing structures need to change to accelerate green hydrogen development? 

The pricing model is still unclear for green hydrogen production, and it is it difficult to secure debt financing for green hydrogen projects at the moment. Initially, some of these early projects will probably be financed using balance sheets.

But to scale up and to actually accelerate the supply of green hydrogen, commercial banks are expected to play a bigger role in this.

If you look at the offshore wind sector [in the UK], government support was key, and we had the contracts for difference (CfD) structure to help the offshore wind market and to give investors and banks confidence to finance the projects. The bankability of green hydrogen projects is still a major concern, especially as the offtake market is still nascent. A similar mechanism to the CfD will be required to support the development of a green hydrogen market.

And so that’s something that needs to have a collective effort by all the players in the markets.

What are some of the barriers to greater green hydrogen production?

Regulation is still not very clear, especially on the guarantee of origin. We’ve been looking at a blending option to the gas network but at the moment it’s unclear how that solution can be commercialised. And so, we’re waiting for regulations from the European Union (EU) and also, similar to offshore wind and solar PV, we need government support on policy and subsidies for the early round of projects.

Green hydrogen projects will need government support in terms of both policy and financial support to help the market develop quickly. We also need to look at the options including technology we can improve to reduce the cost of production.

For the first round of the projects there will be a lot of collaboration with offtakers, suppliers as well as developers, particularly the integration between the renewable generation to the electrolyser and integration from hydrogen production with the offtaker.

When do you see green hydrogen becoming commercially viable and challenging the likes of blue hydrogen?

You need to consider other elements into this equation. So, not just the cost of production but also renewable generation, which is key for green hydrogen. I think blue hydrogen will be an interim fuel in the transition period between grey to green, because blue hydrogen still has a quite a lot of cost of vantage compared to green.

It depends on the carbon price or carbon tax [set by government] as well as zero carbon commitments. It also depends on the value chain and how value chain develops. But these types of projects are still quite complicated to develop. We are aiming to achieve one or two projects and reach commercial operation date (COD) around 2025 or 2026.

But I think once more projects come online, especially utility scale projects, it will help accelerate the standardisation of the supply chain and value chain development and the whole game would change.

Green Hydrogen Summit

17 May 2022
With hydrogen now a central part of many nations’ decarbonisation plans there remains an elephant in the room; how do we produce truly clean green hydrogen in the volumes needed to support this burgeoning Hydrogen ecosystem, at comparable prices to grey or blue Hydrogen? Without a route to green hydrogen at scale, efforts to transition to hydrogen will not contribute to the 2050 target of net zero. With this in mind, the third annual Green Hydrogen Summit will examine every aspect of achieving cost- competitive green hydrogen at scale. The Summit will provide a comprehensive view of the entire green hydrogen ecosystem, including the regulations and incentives countries are deploying, the business models to deploy electrolysis projects, the infrastructure upgrades needed to transport and store hydrogen at scale, and the industrial applications for the hydrogen being produced. Now into its third year, and with an audience made up of government officials, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas grids and off-takers the summit will bring together delegates with leading experts to share the latest case studies, inspire action, and make the connections to realise the potential of green hydrogen.
electrolyser, electrolysis, green hydrogen, hive energy, hydrogen, q&a, solar-hydrogen, system integration

Netherlands expands SDE++ budget to US$14bn, green hydrogen eligible for the first time

March 21, 2022
The Dutch government has made a record €13 billion (US$14.3 billion) available for its 2022 Sustainable Energy Production and Climate Transition Incentive Scheme (SDE++) that is now open to green hydrogen projects linked to a wind or solar farm.

New electrolyser technology could produce hydrogen at US$1.5/kg by mid-2020s

March 17, 2022
Australian electrolyser manufacturer Hysata claims its electrolyser technology could enable hydrogen production go below US$1.5/kg by the mid-2020s.

LONGi targeting customer value creation and R&D leadership to maintain top spot in PV shipment table

March 16, 2022
After securing the top spot in PV Tech’s module shipment rankings for a second consecutive year, LONGi Group VP Dennis She talks to Carrie Xiao about the company’s focus on creating value for customers and ongoing dedication to R&D.

Risen Energy to supply PV module for Sinopec green hydrogen project

March 11, 2022
Chinese solar manufacturer Risen Energy is to supply modules to energy giant Sinopec's green hydrogen demonstration project in Xinjiang, China, which is claimed to be the world's largest PV-based hydrogen production centre.

NextEnergy forms new renewables development unit with 5GW pipeline

March 11, 2022
Solar investor and asset manager NextEnergy Group has launched a new renewables development division that will aim to develop 5GW of projects within three years.

Scatec bolsters green ammonia prospects with Egypt facility

March 10, 2022
Norwegian renewables company Scatec has signed a memorandum of understanding with the General Authority for Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), The Sovereign Fund of Egypt, the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company, and the New and Renewable Energy Authority to develop a large-scale green ammonia plant in Egypt.

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

JinkoSolar plans US$3.3bn 30GW silicon pull rod, 24GW module and aluminium frame expansion

News

Pursuing greater electrification in Sub-Saharan Africa: ‘The future of energy may be forged there’

News

Tongwei Solar: the first vertically-integrated leading global module supplier in 2025?

Editors' Blog, Features

Module prices to remain elevated for 18 months at least as global demand skyrockets

News

US residential solar prices increase as supply chain constraints bite

News

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

The PV Industry in 2022: New Technologies, Vertical Integration Leadership & Key Financial Indicators

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
April 5, 2022
Free Webinar

Tackling heat: the importance of liquid cooling in hybrid solar-storage projects

Upcoming Webinars
April 6, 2022
10:00 AM (CET)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany
