Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Solar industry leaders highlight cost of capital and local opposition to PV as key challenges for 2025

By Ben Willis
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

Smaller projects, greater potential: Rgreen Invest on the growth in Europe’s rooftop solar sector

Features, Interviews

Hemlock Semiconductor secures up to US$325 million funding under CHIPS Act

News

Linea Energy closes debt financing for 109MW solar PV plant in Georgia, US

News

Solar industry leaders highlight cost of capital and local opposition to PV as key challenges for 2025

News

The top 10 PV module suppliers in 2024

Features, Editors' Blog

Origis secures US$415 million in finance for 145MW Texas solar project

News

Australia’s minimum flat feed-in tariff for solar PV faces 195% drop

News

Virtual power plants in Australia to compete with large-scale generators from 2027

News

Ib vogt sells 780MW Greek solar, storage portfolio to Faria Renewables

News

Two Trinasolar factories in China certified by SSI in industry first

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Sonia Dunlop speaks at a Solar Media event.
“As the International Energy Agency has estimated, the world invested half a trillion dollars into solar [in 2024],” said Sonia Dunlop. Image: Solar Media.

The high cost of capital and growing community opposition to projects have been singled out as pressing challenges for the European solar industry heading into 2025.

Despite some ups and downs, the industry worldwide made steady headway in 2024, surpassing the 2TW capacity mark towards the end of the year, only two years after reaching 1TW.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Finance and development experts taking part in a webinar organised this week by PV Tech publisher Solar Media were asked to give their views on the biggest challenges and opportunities for the industry this year.

Chairing the discussion, Global Solar Council CEO Sonia Dunlop highlighted the industry’s progress in 2024, which, in addition to reaching the 2TW milestone, attracted investment of some half a trillion dollars.

But the industry experts on the webinar – developer Lightsource bp, investor Infrared Capital Partners, bank Santander and asset manager NTR – highlighted a number of challenges that look set to persist into 2025.

“The challenge that we have seen this year in particular compared to past years is the higher cost of capital … that’s higher cost of equity and higher cost of debt,” said Ruth Lai, at London-based Infrared Capital Partners.

“If we look at solar as a technology class, it’s getting increasingly difficult to generate the required cost of equity from operational solar.”

Alex DeSouza, general counsel for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Lightsource bp, highlighted the knock-on impacts of local opposition to projects on development costs and timelines.

“What I’m seeing with my legal hat on is some of the challenges right at the start of the development process and … the effects of not having proper community engagement,” DeSouza said.

“Community opposition to projects, which they don’t think have been appropriately developed … has an immediate impact on all of us because of timelines,” added DeSouza. “Community engagement costs money and this is obviously putting up the cost of development, which is increasing costs across the board.”

Tackling challenges in 2025

Meanwhile, Bart White, EMEA head of structured finance at Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, said 2024 had been characterised by “quiet” periods with a low deal flow, and suggested that investments need to have “reasonable aspirations” to reverse this trend.

“There’s a huge amount of deals which are being financed so access to capital is still not a problem; if the ambition of capital is unrealistic then it won’t be accessible, but with reasonable aspirations in terms of cost of finance and leverage there’s huge abundance of capital available to finance new projects,” said White.

“So it’s really just a question of how long are projects taking to get to the [ready-to-build] stage and getting access to the debt financing.”

However, White noted that, heading into 2025, he was seeing “a huge amount of volume in our pipeline,” suggesting appetite remains for investment in new projects.

“Two things we’re starting to see are constraint and curtailment in certain markets, and then negative pricing in certain markets,” added Anthony Doherty, chief investment officer at asset manager NTR, who said that mechanisms could be deployed to tackle these challenges in 2025.

“On the constraint and curtailment piece, it’s interesting if you look at some markets – I’ll take Ireland as an example – the contracts for difference (CfD) actually cover constraint and curtailments [and] that’s quite attractive for an investment perspective,” said Doherty.

“The structure of your corporate PPA [can allow you to] still export power when prices are negative, down to a certain level,” added Doherty. “[This] is probably a point in corporate PPAs that people weren’t thinking about a couple of years ago, but now there’s nothing worse than having to not export when maybe you could export for a period of time, either at zero pricing or into slightly negative pricing.”

All of the panellists will be present at Solar Media’s annual Solar Finance & Investment Europe event in London on 4-5 February 2025.

This event annually attracts infrastructure funds, institutional investors, asset managers, banks and development platforms at the forefront of European renewables; the vast majority of which are responsible for billions in active and prospective investments in the Europe’s energy transition. For more details, visit the website.

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

4 February 2025
London, UK
Returning in 2025 for its 12th edition, Solar Finance & Investment Europe Summit will bring together the brightest minds representing funds, banks, developers, utilities, government and industry across Europe and the UK on a programme that is solutions-focused from top to tail. The event is designed to enable leaders at the forefront of solar investment and deployment in Europe to scale, learn and land themselves industry defining partnerships.
More Info
events, global solar council, infrared capital partners, lightsource bp, NTR, santander, sfieu, solar media, webinars

Read Next

Smart Energies' Ecuries de Lansargues solar project in France.
Premium

Smaller projects, greater potential: Rgreen Invest on the growth in Europe’s rooftop solar sector

January 10, 2025
Nicolas Rochon and Mathilde Ketoff tell PV Tech Premium that ensuring strong margins are of paramount importance for the rooftop solar sector.
Image: Lumea.

Lumea to connect 450MW solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia

January 7, 2025
Lumea, the commercial entity of Australian transmission system operator Transgrid, is set to connect one of New South Wales’ largest solar PV power plants to the National Electricity Market (NEM).
Solar panels in a field somewhere in Europe

European module prices continue to decline in December, says sun.store in latest pv.index report

January 6, 2025
PV module prices dropped in Europe in December 2024, while the European PV sector remains optimistic about the industry’s long-term growth.
Image: DT Infrastructure.

DT Infrastructure to deliver 450MW solar-plus-storage plant in Australia

December 17, 2024
Construction company DT Infrastructure (DTI) has secured a contract to deliver Lightsource bp’s 450MW Goulburn River solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia.
Lightsource-bp-australia-image

Lightsource bp begins construction on 450MW solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia

December 16, 2024
Solar PV developer Lightsource bp has commenced construction on a 450MW solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia, and a 214MW solar-plus-storage project in Queensland.
jinkosolar

Chinese solar leaders call for an end to toxic price competition

December 12, 2024
Chinese solar leaders have called for an end to the toxic competition on module prices that has sent prices tumbling.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Ib vogt sells 780MW Greek solar, storage portfolio to Faria Renewables

News

185MW solar-plus-storage site to supply Las Vegas Strip following US$340 million financing

News

Silfab Solar, Pivot Energy sign 350MW module supply agreement

News

LS Power acquires Algonquin Power’s renewable energy business

News

India installs record 24.5GW solar PV capacity in 2024

News

US releases final rules on technology-neutral tax credits and low-income communities

News

Upcoming Events

From Risk to Resilience: Enhancing Safety in Battery Energy Storage Systems

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
January 16, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.