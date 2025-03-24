Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Global solar module manufacturing capacity to reach 1.8TW in 2025 – report

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Materials, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Africa & Middle East, Americas, Europe

Latest

Global solar module manufacturing capacity to reach 1.8TW in 2025 – report

News

Actis acquires Stride Climate Investments and 371MW solar portfolio

News

CHINA ROUND-UP: CEEC signs Azerbaijan solar EPC contract, secures Indonesia FPV project; Solarspace plans Hong Kong IPO

News

World adds 553GW of solar capacity in 2024 as energy demand grows

News

ARENA provides AU$814 million to 1.5GW green hydrogen & ammonia project in Australia

News

Qualitas Energy, Mirova form JV to build 250MW renewables portfolio in Italy

News

Trump rescinds Biden’s Defense Production Act support for solar manufacturing

News

European Commission launches PV innovation partnership with up to €480 million investment

News

Edify Energy submits 100MW solar-plus-storage site to Australia’s EPBC Act

News

FRV Australia acquires 190MW hybrid solar PV and energy storage site in Victoria

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
An Avaada Group manufacturing plant.
Solar supply chain in China increased by 29% in 2024. Image: Avaada Group.

Australian thinktank Climate Energy Finance (CEF) has forecast global solar module manufacturing capacity to reach 1.8TW by the end of the year.

This would be triple the installations registered globally in 2024, with China responsible for most of the supply chain.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Despite ongoing manufacturing overcapacity, CEF described a “relentless” investment in the solar PV supply chain, driving a 29% year-on-year manufacturing capacity increase in China in 2024. This is a trend that CEF expects to continue in 2025, which may stabilise some of the record low module prices seen in the industry.

“With global manufacturing capacity at 2-3 times current global install rates, CEF does advocate for the global industry to immediately suspend all non-essential capacity expansions for several years,” said the CEF.

This overcapacity across the PV supply chain, along with the intensification of price competition, will drive the industry to consolidation and the collapse of “weaker” competition, said CEF, a sentiment shared by LONGi president Li Zhenguo earlier this month (Premium access).

Outside of China, policy uncertainty and high costs are delaying Western manufacturing projects, according to CEF. It added that the implementation of tariffs has provided some protection to domestic manufacturing in the US and India, with the former recently reaching 50GW of annual nameplate for PV modules. However, the thinktank suggests policymakers focus on exploring strategic partnerships with Chinese companies to support domestic production.

Australia would be an example of this collaboration with Chinese companies to expand domestic solar manufacturing capacity. Among the examples given is the joint venture between cell startup SunDrive Solar and Chinese solar manufacturer TrinaSolar, which aims to scale solar manufacturing opportunities in Australia.

“Expanding on these initiatives with targeted industrial incentives, realistic local content policies and further trade agreements is essential to securing Australia’s future as a competitive, low-cost, clean energy exporter and innovator,” wrote CEF.

Trump’s ‘protectionism’ to divert US investment in clean energy manufacturing

The US has doubled down on its protectionist trade policy in recent months, imposing and raising tariffs on Chinese projects throughout the Trump administration.

The US administration’s stance in imposing tariffs for solar products early on could have a negative effect by driving cost inflation for energy consumers and “cause capital flight”, with companies in the energy storage industry cancelling manufacturing plans, such as startup KORE Power.

CEF estimates that at the end of 2025, the US will have an annual nameplate production of 55-60GW for solar modules, assuming nearly 10GW of manufacturing proposal cancellations.

Moreover, India’s accelerated domestic PV module manufacturing is hampered by its continued reliance on Chinese solar wafers and cells, exposing the country to US trade sanctions, according to the report. This risk of being exposed to Trump’s protectionism and external dependencies could be reduced with the country doubling down on driving domestic solar installation rates.

Solar PV leading technology for lowest LCOE by 2030

Solar PV is forecast to become the technology with the lowest levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) globally by 2030, with only a few countries in Europe where onshore wind will be the leading technology.

The improved economics of longer-duration batteries have allowed the growth of co-located solar-plus-storage deployments with the two technologies being cost competitive compared to new coal-fired power plants and fossil gas power plants in many markets since 2020. For instance, this year solar-plus-storage projects have become competitive with coal generation in India and gas generation in Germany.

Furthermore, the global average capital expenditure (capex) for solar PV projects has drastically reduced from US$3,000/kW in 2014-2016 to nearly US$1,000/kW in 2024-26, according to CEF. This was driven by solar cell and module efficiency improvements, which have cut costs by 60%. PV module prices have remained a “critical driver” for the decline of solar PV capex, explained CEF, along with the collapse of polysilicon prices in the last couple of years.

The US remains an outlier in this situation, with average capex exceeding US$1,200/kW due to tariffs on imported solar modules. On the other hand, some Asian markets have achieved lower costs, in the range of US$500-700/kW, including India and Australia.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
cef, china, climate energy finance, domestic manufacturing, india, lcoe, manufacturing, module manufacturing, overcapacity, tariffs

Read Next

An Actis solar project.

Actis acquires Stride Climate Investments and 371MW solar portfolio

March 24, 2025
Actis has acquired Stride Climate Investments, from the Macquarie Group, and with it a 371MW portfolio of operating solar assets in India.
IMG_6129

CHINA ROUND-UP: CEEC signs Azerbaijan solar EPC contract, secures Indonesia FPV project; Solarspace plans Hong Kong IPO

March 24, 2025
The Northwest Electric Power Design Institute of China Power Engineering Consulting Group (NWEPDI) has signed an engineering, procurement and construction contract with Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) for the 445MW Bilasuvar and 315MW Banka PV projects in Azerbaijan.
Trump-in-2017-flickr-user-Michael-Vadon-768x512

Trump rescinds Biden’s Defense Production Act support for solar manufacturing

March 21, 2025
The president said the move was “necessary to advance the policy of the United States to restore common sense to the Federal Government."
606_Mission_Solar_PhotosByGaryPerkins_2015-e1423764318918

OCI Holdings to build 2GW solar cell plant in Texas

March 20, 2025
Through its US subsidiary, Mission Solar Energy, the Korean company will invest US$265 million in the construction of the plant.
Image: JMK Research
Premium

How to optimise India’s salvo of renewable energy tenders

March 19, 2025
PV Talk: Prabhakar Sharma from JMK Research talks to PV Tech Premium on the challenges of realising the potential of India's renewable energy tenders.
Freyr manufacturing facilities.

T1 Energy selects Texas for 5GW solar cell plant, module ramp up ahead of plans

March 18, 2025
Construction of the solar cell plant is expected to begin in mid-year 2025 with commercial production beginning in the second half of 2026.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

ARENA provides AU$814 million to 1.5GW green hydrogen & ammonia project in Australia

News

Qualitas Energy, Mirova form JV to build 250MW renewables portfolio in Italy

News

Trump rescinds Biden’s Defense Production Act support for solar manufacturing

News

European Commission launches PV innovation partnership with up to €480 million investment

News

How to optimise India’s salvo of renewable energy tenders

Features, Interviews

Edify Energy submits 100MW solar-plus-storage site to Australia’s EPBC Act

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 25, 2025
Lisbon, Portugal

Energy Storage Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
March 26, 2025
Renaissance Dallas Addison Hotel, Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Summit Brasil Nordeste 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
April 23, 2025
Fortaleza, Brazil

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

Solar Media Events
April 29, 2025
Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.