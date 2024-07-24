Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

GoldenPeaks Capital secures funds for 177MW Polish PV portfolio

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

GoldenPeaks Capital secures funds for 177MW Polish PV portfolio

News

China installs 102.48GW of new PV in first half of 2024

News

AEMO: grid-scale solar in Australia generates over 1.4GW in Q2 2024

News

Asahi, BaptistCare sign PPAs with ‘one of the largest’ solar projects in New South Wales, Australia

News

Germany awards 260MW of PV in latest rooftop tender

News

Indian budget to support deployment of rooftop solar on ten million homes

News

Clearway closes US$700 million financing on California solar and storage portfolio

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Lightsource bp commissions Polish project, Soltec receives EIA on 220MW Italian solar and Iberdrola adds 37MW in Portugal

News

Masdar-owned Infinity Power to develop 1GW of renewables in Sierra Leone

News

EneCoat Technologies raises US$35 million for perovskite cell research

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
an aerial view of a solar project in poland
The portfolios comprise over 100 small-scale solar PV projects, with a combined capacity of 177MW. . Image: ReneSola Power.

Swiss renewable energy investment group GoldenPeaks Capital and German commercial bank Nord/LB have closed €109 million in financing to support two solar PV project portfolios in Poland.

The portfolios comprise over 100 small-scale solar PV projects, with a combined capacity of 177MW. Positioning itself as an independent power producer (IPP), GoldenPeaks Capital will oversee the development and construction as well as the ownership of the projects once they reach operations, which is expected in Q4 2024.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The portfolios are contracted under a ten-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with tech and data giant Google.

Nord/LB financed the two portfolios – known as KAMI 2 and KAMI 3 – in two separate transactions of €66 million and €43 million respectively.

Heiko Ludwig, global head of structured finance at NORD/LB, said this deal was “Of great importance to NORD/LB. This deal is our biggest in Poland to date and marks the start of an exciting partnership with GoldenPeaks Capital, a company at the forefront of the renewable energy transition in Europe.”

GoldenPeaks Capital has already been active in the Polish PV market, and claims to be “one of the largest” solar asset owners in the country. In February 2023 it completed construction on two solar PV projects with a combined capacity of 176MW, alongside closing multiple virtual PPAs (VPPAs) for the sites with Polish businesses.

The investment firm specialises in clean energy financing – particularly in central and eastern Europe – alongside energy trading from its activities as a solar IPP.

Polish solar market activity

For the last one to two years, Poland has been something of a rising force in Europe’s solar market landscape.

In April, the Institute for Renewable Energy (IEO), a Polish research group, published data showing that the country had reached 17GW of total deployed solar capacity.

In the last two months alone, a number of sizeable transactions have taken place across the sector. In May, French renewables firm GreenYellow – which specialises in distributed and rooftop solar deployments – bought Grow Energy Management (GEM) and its Polish rooftop PV portfolio.

June saw the Sun Investment Group (SIG), a European solar power developer, secure a debt facility to support its planned 1.97GW Polish solar project pipeline. The company said that the funding would help it increase the scale of its projects. And earlier this month Polish IPP R.Power secured a US$58.5 million loan agreement with the Polish Development Bank to develop a 72MWp portfolio.

In March, the national transmission system operator announced a US$16 billion investment plan for Poland’s grid system which could potentially support 45GW of PV capacity additions by 2034.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
finance, goldenpeaks capital, nord lb, poland, pv power plants

Read Next

A Sungrow floating solar project

China installs 102.48GW of new PV in first half of 2024

July 24, 2024
China added 102.48GW of new PV installations between January and June 2024, according to the latest data from China's National Energy Administration.
sma solar inverters in germany

Germany awards 260MW of PV in latest rooftop tender

July 23, 2024
119 bids were successfully awarded contracts, for a total of 258.5MW capacity. Successful bids ranged between €0.0795/kWh and €0.1019/kWh, with a volume-weighted average price of €0.0894/kWh.
press information bureau, government of india

Indian budget to support deployment of rooftop solar on ten million homes

July 23, 2024
India has published its latest budget, which includes a plan to install new rooftop solar systems on ten million homes across the country.
Soltec received a positive environmental impact assessment on 220MW of solar PV portfolio in Italy

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Lightsource bp commissions Polish project, Soltec receives EIA on 220MW Italian solar and Iberdrola adds 37MW in Portugal

July 23, 2024
A round-up of the latest solar project news, as Lightsource bp commissions its first PV project in Poland, Soltec receives EIA on a 220MW solar portfolio in Italy and Iberdrola completes two plants in Portugal.
Teraco 120MW solar pv plant

Masdar-owned Infinity Power to develop 1GW of renewables in Sierra Leone

July 23, 2024
African renewable energy company Infinity Power has reportedly signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the government of Sierra Leone to develop 1GW of renewable energy projects in the country.
city u perovskite

EneCoat Technologies raises US$35 million for perovskite cell research

July 23, 2024
EneCoat Technologies has raised JPY5.5 billion (US$35 million) in Series C financing to support research into perovskite solar cells.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Germany awards 260MW of PV in latest rooftop tender

News

NEM 3.0 driving more residential BESS and less PV in California

News

Western Australia eyes 6.5TWh of solar and wind with new Federal agreement

News

200MW of German balcony PV installed in H1 2024

News

LevelTen: European solar PPA prices falls 27% as prices remain stable in North America

News

Solar PV and carbon border pricing mechanisms, an overview and assessment

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Upcoming Events

From Cell to Complete AC System Integration with Trina Storage Elementa 2

Upcoming Webinars
July 31, 2024
1:00 PM (BST) / 2:00PM (CEST)

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024