R.Power secures US$58 million for 72MW Polish PV portfolio

By Will Norman
R.Power secures US$58 million for 72MW Polish PV portfolio

Vietnam allows PPAs between IPP and power consumers

Surveying the risk landscape of an emerging solar sector

Actis-backed IPP acquires 140MW Thailand PV portfolio

Obton, GSSG Solar to buy 117MW solar portfolio in Japan

Strengthening US solar manufacturing: the case for including domestically produced wafers in domestic content incentives

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures Australia turns on its first solar-plus-storage project in Queensland

PowerField commissions Netherlands’ ‘largest’ co-located BESS at PV site

Peak Energy signs MOU for 50MW Korean rooftop PV portfolio

Germany generates “record” share of renewable energy in first half of 2024

R.Power said that the portfolio is contracted under long-term power purchase agreements (PPA) with undisclosed third parties. Image: R.Power

Polish independent power producer (IPP) R.Power has signed a PLN231 million (US$58.5 million) deal with the Polish Development Bank to develop a 72MWp solar PV portfolio.

The deal – a loan agreement – covers projects in “various regions” of Poland which will be operational by the end of 2024. R.Power said that the portfolio is contracted under long-term power purchase agreements (PPA) with undisclosed third parties.

Once operational, operations and maintenance (O&M) for the sites will be handled by Nomad Electric Services.

“Partnership with a leading financial institution such as the Polish Development Bank will enable us to further rapidly develop our photovoltaic projects in Poland,” said Tomasz Sęk, co-founder and board member at R.Power.

Earlier this year, the company announced plans to build a 134MW PV portfolio in Poland, consisting of 19 projects that are due to be completed in 2025. Over the year prior to this, R.Power secured a number of finance deals to expand its presence in Poland and across Europe.

In October 2023, the firm secured roughly US$80 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to support, in part, its 1GW solar PV development portfolio across the continent. The previous February it raised around US$160 million from Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund (3SIIF) in a transaction which saw 3SIIF take a minority stake in R.Power.

finance, poland, polish development bank, pv power plants, r.power

