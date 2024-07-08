R.Power secures US$58 million for 72MW Polish PV portfolio

Once operational, operations and maintenance (O&M) for the sites will be handled by Nomad Electric Services.

“Partnership with a leading financial institution such as the Polish Development Bank will enable us to further rapidly develop our photovoltaic projects in Poland,” said Tomasz Sęk, co-founder and board member at R.Power.

Earlier this year, the company announced plans to build a 134MW PV portfolio in Poland, consisting of 19 projects that are due to be completed in 2025. Over the year prior to this, R.Power secured a number of finance deals to expand its presence in Poland and across Europe.

In October 2023, the firm secured roughly US$80 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to support, in part, its 1GW solar PV development portfolio across the continent. The previous February it raised around US$160 million from Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund (3SIIF) in a transaction which saw 3SIIF take a minority stake in R.Power.