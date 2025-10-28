Subscribe To Premium
GoldenPeaks Capital secures US$132 million financing for Polish PV portfolio

By Shreeyashi Ojha
October 28, 2025
Navigating shifting module costs and falling power prices at PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Best practices for choosing a PV consultant and data provider

GoodWe launches C&I string inverter for European market

FRV Australia commits to 210MWdc New Zealand solar PV plant after Genesis partnership ends

Shanghai Electric to build 342MW solar PV in Romania

Meta, Engie ink 600MW solar PV PPA in Texas

Waaree lands 692MW solar module deals across India and the US

Daqo polysilicon sales jump, company claims ‘healthy’ inventory level in Q3 2025

Solar corporate funding sees uptick in Q3 2025 with US$6.5 billion

The company has secured its thirteenth solar portfolio construction financing in Poland, backed by PKO Bank Polski and Alior Bank. Image: Goldenpeak Capital

Independent power producer (IPP) GoldenPeaks Capital has secured a EUR114 million (US$132 million) financing package for two solar PV Portfolio in Poland. 

The company has secured its thirteenth solar portfolio construction financing in Poland, backed by PKO Bank Polski and Alior Bank. The assets are split into two portfolios, with financing also covering direct current (DC) upscaling capacity. Additional funds will be released upon completion of the permitting process. 

GoldenPeaks Capital founder Daniel Tain said the deal reinforces the firm’s position as Poland’s leading renewable IPP and highlights its strong partnerships with local banks and international institutions. 

Capcora acted as exclusive financial advisor, with Addleshaw Goddard advising the senior lenders. GoldenPeaks Capital was represented by Greenberg Traurig and Clyde & Co. 

As of late 2025, GoldenPeaks’ portfolio includes 1.7GW of operating and under-construction assets, 1GW of ready-to-build projects, and 5GW in development. The firm is among the largest solar owners in Poland and Hungary.  

Recently, the company announced commercial operations on a 92MW solar PV portfolio in Hungary. The portfolio comprises two projects – the 64.56MWp Zemplén Solar Park in Bodroghalom, near the Slovak border, and a second plant in Nyékládháza. 

Zemplén, the firm’s first operational renewable asset in Hungary, has been fully operational since March 2025, supplying power to the market and providing ancillary services through the aFRR segment. A PPA was also signed with food packaging company Faerch Group. 

