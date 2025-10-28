GoldenPeaks Capital secures US$132 million financing for Polish PV portfolio

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

GoldenPeaks Capital founder Daniel Tain said the deal reinforces the firm’s position as Poland’s leading renewable IPP and highlights its strong partnerships with local banks and international institutions.

Capcora acted as exclusive financial advisor, with Addleshaw Goddard advising the senior lenders. GoldenPeaks Capital was represented by Greenberg Traurig and Clyde & Co.

As of late 2025, GoldenPeaks’ portfolio includes 1.7GW of operating and under-construction assets, 1GW of ready-to-build projects, and 5GW in development. The firm is among the largest solar owners in Poland and Hungary.

Recently, the company announced commercial operations on a 92MW solar PV portfolio in Hungary. The portfolio comprises two projects – the 64.56MWp Zemplén Solar Park in Bodroghalom, near the Slovak border, and a second plant in Nyékládháza.

Zemplén, the firm’s first operational renewable asset in Hungary, has been fully operational since March 2025, supplying power to the market and providing ancillary services through the aFRR segment. A PPA was also signed with food packaging company Faerch Group.