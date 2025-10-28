GoldenPeaks Capital secures US$132 million financing for Polish PV portfolio

Independent power producer (IPP) GoldenPeaks Capital has secured a EUR114 million (US$132 million) financing package for two solar PV Portfolio in Poland.
The company has secured its thirteenth solar portfolio construction financing in Poland, backed by PKO Bank Polski and Alior Bank. The assets are split into two portfolios, with financing also covering direct current (DC) upscaling capacity. Additional funds will be released upon completion of the permitting process.
Try Premium for just $1
- Full premium access for the first month at only $1
- Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
- Cancel anytime during the trial period
Premium Benefits
- Expert industry analysis and interviews
- Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
- Exclusive event discounts
Or get the full Premium subscription right away
Or continue reading this article for free
GoldenPeaks Capital founder Daniel Tain said the deal reinforces the firm’s position as Poland’s leading renewable IPP and highlights its strong partnerships with local banks and international institutions.
Capcora acted as exclusive financial advisor, with Addleshaw Goddard advising the senior lenders. GoldenPeaks Capital was represented by Greenberg Traurig and Clyde & Co.
As of late 2025, GoldenPeaks’ portfolio includes 1.7GW of operating and under-construction assets, 1GW of ready-to-build projects, and 5GW in development. The firm is among the largest solar owners in Poland and Hungary.
Recently, the company announced commercial operations on a 92MW solar PV portfolio in Hungary. The portfolio comprises two projects – the 64.56MWp Zemplén Solar Park in Bodroghalom, near the Slovak border, and a second plant in Nyékládháza.
Zemplén, the firm’s first operational renewable asset in Hungary, has been fully operational since March 2025, supplying power to the market and providing ancillary services through the aFRR segment. A PPA was also signed with food packaging company Faerch Group.