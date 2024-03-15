Subscribe To Premium
GoodWe begins operation of Vietnam manufacturing plant

By Simon Yuen
Manufacturing, Fab & Facilities, Inverters, Materials, Power Plants
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

GoodWe
The first-phase production lines are expected to achieve an annual capacity of 5GW. Image: GoodWe

Inverter manufacturer GoodWe has started operation at its manufacturing plant in Vietnam.

The manufacturing plant is divided into two phases, producing grid-tied and hybrid inverters. The first-phase production lines are expected to achieve an annual capacity of 5GW. The company said quality traceability and digital monitoring were incorporated into the manufacturing plant to ensure the calibre of products.

Daniel Huang, founder and CEO of GoodWe, said: “With the opening of the Vietnam factory, we look forward to cultivating expanded customer cooperation opportunities across the key markets such as the US and ASEAN countries and beyond.”

Michael Mendik, country manager of GoodWe’s division in the US and Canada, added that the production plant in Vietnam could enhance the company’s price competitiveness.

Aside from GoodWe, Trina Solar began producing 210mm monocrystalline wafers at its manufacturing facility in the city of Thai Nguyen, Vietnam, in August 2023. It said that the wafers would be used in Vertex modules to supply the US market.

The Thai Nguyen facility has 6.5GW of wafer production capacity, as well as 4GW of cell and 5GW of module production capacity.

china, goodwe, inverter, manufacturing, solar pv, us, vietnam

