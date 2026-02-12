Greenbacker raises US$440 million for 674MW Cider solar project

The financing follows Greenbacker’s acquisition of the Cider project in 2025. Image: Greenbacker.

US independent power producer (IPP) Greenbacker has raised US$440 million to support the development of the 674MW Cider solar project, which will be the largest in the US state of New York once operational.

Greenbacker expects to begin commercial operations at the project in “late 2026”. The latest round of financing comprises a tax equity commitment from U.S. Bank and M&T Bank, and comes one year after Greenbacker started construction on the project.