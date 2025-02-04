Greenbacker to begin construction on 500MW solar PV plant in New York

The Solar Cider Farm was acquired last year from renewables developer Hecate Energy and once it becomes operational it will be the largest utility-scale solar project in the US state of New York, Greenbacker claimed. The project will span nearly 2,500 acres near the towns of Elba and Oakfield in Genesee County.

The project was awarded contracts under the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority’s (NYSERDA) 2023 Tier 1 Renewable Energy Standard solicitation last year. This is separate from the recently approved list of solar PV and battery energy storage system projects from the New York Power Authority (NYPA).

Last week, the state public power organisation approved a strategic plan to expand renewables in the state of New York which will see over 3GW of capacity – with 2.8GW of solar PV – added in the coming years. The list includes both utility-scale and distributed energy resources that are expected to come online as early from second quarter of 2025 through Q4 2030.