Greenbacker to begin construction on 500MW solar PV plant in New York

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Hybridisation and storage co-location key to strengthening revenue in European solar

Photon Energy to manage 101MW Hungarian PV

Goldman Sachs spin-out MN8 Energy bags US$612 million for US PV portfolio

‘Narrowing of the spread’ in European solar as cost of capital changes

Premier Energies halts solar cell plant in the US amidst policy uncertainty

European solar investment viable amid economic and political ‘rhetoric’

Australia: Neoen project in NSW was best-performing large-scale solar PV asset in January

ES Foundry begins producing PERC cells at US manufacturing plant

The power play: disrupting organised crime against solar farms

The Cherrydale solar project.
The Solar Cider Farm was acquired last year from renewables developer Hecate Energy. Image: Hecate Energy

Independent power producer (IPP) Greenbacker Renewable Energy has started construction on a 500MW solar PV plant in New York, US.

This comes after the IPP received a siting permit and a formal notice to proceed with construction from the New York Office of Renewable Energy Siting and Transmission (ORES) and only a few days after it secured a nearly US$1 billion in aggregate financing to support the project’s acquisition, construction and operation.

The Solar Cider Farm was acquired last year from renewables developer Hecate Energy and once it becomes operational it will be the largest utility-scale solar project in the US state of New York, Greenbacker claimed. The project will span nearly 2,500 acres near the towns of Elba and Oakfield in Genesee County.

The project was awarded contracts under the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority’s (NYSERDA) 2023 Tier 1 Renewable Energy Standard solicitation last year. This is separate from the recently approved list of solar PV and battery energy storage system projects from the New York Power Authority (NYPA).

Last week, the state public power organisation approved a strategic plan to expand renewables in the state of New York which will see over 3GW of capacity – with 2.8GW of solar PV – added in the coming years. The list includes both utility-scale and distributed energy resources that are expected to come online as early from second quarter of 2025 through Q4 2030.

construction, greenbacker, hecate energy, new york, ores, us, us utility-scale solar

