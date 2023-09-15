Grenergy Renovables obtains technical advisory services for solar PV projects in Chile and Peru

Enertis Applus+ will provide support during the construction, commissioning, and operation stages of the plants. It prepared a technical due diligence report for each installation, evaluating site characteristics, design and main equipment, energy production estimates, permits, and grid connection.

Moreover, Enertis Applus+ will review the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and operation and maintenance (O&M) contracts, in addition to the power purchase agreement (PPA) for the sale of the energy and capital expenditure (CapEx).

Grenergy secured US$148 million in green financing provided by French banks BNP Paribas and Societe Générale to complete the development of two solar PV projects in Chile with a combined capacity of around 300MW.

“I would like to thank BNP Paribas and Société Générale for the trust they placed in the Enertis Applus+ team to ensure the correct development of this cross-border PV portfolio in Chile and Peru, from the financing phase to the operation phase,” said Aitor Ilundain, Chile country manager and regional manager for LATAM South at Enertis Applus+.

“This collaboration allows us to continue strengthening our presence in a region that is key for the future of the PV sector,” he said.