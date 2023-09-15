Grenergy Renovables obtains technical advisory services for solar PV projects in Chile and Peru

Spanish renewables company Grenergy Renovables has secured technical advisory services from quality control firm Enertis Applus+ for a 386MWp solar PV portfolio in Chile and Peru.
The portfolio comprises the 241MWp Gran Teno and the 48MWp Tamango plants in the Maule region of Chile, and the 97MWp Matarani project in the southern department of Arequipa in Peru.
Enertis Applus+ will provide support during the construction, commissioning, and operation stages of the plants. It prepared a technical due diligence report for each installation, evaluating site characteristics, design and main equipment, energy production estimates, permits, and grid connection.
Moreover, Enertis Applus+ will review the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and operation and maintenance (O&M) contracts, in addition to the power purchase agreement (PPA) for the sale of the energy and capital expenditure (CapEx).
Grenergy secured US$148 million in green financing provided by French banks BNP Paribas and Societe Générale to complete the development of two solar PV projects in Chile with a combined capacity of around 300MW.
“I would like to thank BNP Paribas and Société Générale for the trust they placed in the Enertis Applus+ team to ensure the correct development of this cross-border PV portfolio in Chile and Peru, from the financing phase to the operation phase,” said Aitor Ilundain, Chile country manager and regional manager for LATAM South at Enertis Applus+.
“This collaboration allows us to continue strengthening our presence in a region that is key for the future of the PV sector,” he said.