News

Growatt releases new off-grid inverter

By Jules Scully
Inverters, Off-Grid, Power Plants

Latest

Growatt releases new off-grid inverter

News

Q CELLS invests in a portfolio of solar-plus-storage projects by Amped Solutions

News

New South Wales receives 34GW of proposals for latest renewable energy zone

News

REZtoring solar investor confidence in Australia

Featured Articles, Features

Iraq contracts PowerChina to build 2GW of solar PV

News

First Solar sells predictive modelling tool to digital start-up Terabase

News

LevelTen raises US$35m to help scale up renewables transaction platform

News

India set to deploy more than 4.5GW of solar in second half of 2021

News

NextEra calls on US authorities to reveal members of group behind new anti-dumping petition

News

US solar companies call for caution and clarity as trade barriers mount

News
The SPF 3000T HVM-G2 inverter. Image: Growatt.

Chinese inverter manufacturer Growatt has launched its second-generation off-grid inverter, featuring a solar input voltage of up to 250V.

The SPF 3000T HVM-G2 product consists of a built-in MPPT charge controller, AC charger and inverter with a low-frequency transformer, allowing for surge power at three times of the rated power, Growatt said.

With an efficiency of up to 95%, the 3kW inverter is scalable and can be wired in parallel for up to six units for single-phase or three-phase systems to expand power capacity to 18kW.

“Combined with Growatt’s wide range of lithium batteries and monitoring solutions, the SPF 3000T HVM-G2 inverter enables customers to have access to smart, reliable and sustainable clean energy,” said Lisa Zhang, Growatt’s marketing director.

The launch comes after Growatt released its MAX 1500V string inverter for large-scale solar plants earlier this year.

growatt, inverter, off-grid

Solar-wind-energy storage hybrid to power Rio Tinto mine

July 26, 2021
A solar-wind-energy storage hybrid project is to power a Madagascan mine after Rio Tinto signed a power purchase agreement with independent power producer CrossBoundary Energy.
Solar’s growing role in decarbonising off-grid mines

July 23, 2021
A reduction in deployment costs combined with technology gains mean solar-plus-storage is an increasingly attractive option for off-grid mining operations looking to cut emissions. Jules Scully looks at successful case studies and the opportunity ahead.

Enphase beats Q1 guidance but semiconductor shortages weigh heavy on forecasts

April 28, 2021
Enphase Energy beat its revenue guidance in Q1 2021 as the microinverter supplier got off to a strong start to 2021, however an ongoing semiconductor shortage has weighed heavy on guidance for the rest of the year.

EDF buys minority stake in off-grid specialist Bboxx’s Kenyan business

February 26, 2021
Global energy giant EDF has bought a 23% stake in off-grid solar company Bboxx’s Kenyan business.

Enphase Energy unveils US$1bn note offer

February 24, 2021
Microinverter supplier to use proceeds to repurchase notes due 2024 and 2025 as well as other corporate purposes

Growatt’s MAX 1500V string inverter line offers lower BOS and LCOE costs

February 8, 2021
Growatt has launched a powerful 1500V string inverter for large scale solar plants. The MAX 1500V inverter aims to lower LCOE and achieve higher yields for clients.

Q CELLS invests in a portfolio of solar-plus-storage projects by Amped Solutions

News

NextEra calls on US authorities to reveal members of group behind new anti-dumping petition

News

Iraq contracts PowerChina to build 2GW of solar PV

News

Elgin Energy secures financing for 1.36GWp portfolio in Ireland and UK

News

CdTe breakthrough could lead to more efficient solar cells, UK researchers say

News

US renewables sector hails House approval of US$3.5tn budget bill

News

The importance of product reliability and system value of a 600W+ module in achieving the lowest LCOE

September 2, 2021

7am (PT) | 4pm (CEST)

Upcoming Webinars
September 2, 2021
7am (PT) | 4pm (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

October 6, 2021

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
November 16, 2021
