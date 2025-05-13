Gstar Solar begins production at 1.5/1GW solar cell and module plant in the Philippines

In a second phase, the company expects to add 2GW of module annual nameplate capacity at its plant, located in the Subic Bay, although the company did not disclose when the second phase would be operational.

The modules produced at the manufacturing plant are N-type modules, which feature 183.75mm N-type cells in a 72-cell bifacial dual-glass format, with an output of 595W and a 23.03% conversion efficiency.

Equipped with technologies like laser non-destructive scribing, super multi busbar (SMBB) design, and high-density encapsulation, the module offers high bifaciality, improved low-light performance, and lower temperature coefficients. The company expects to begin mass production of the modules by 18 May this year.

Recently, the firm received a shipment of solar equipment, including monocrystalline growth furnaces and advanced control systems, for its upcoming 3GW wafer manufacturing plant in Indonesia. Construction of the wafer-slicing plant began in April 2024, and Gstar plans to start trial production this year. Once running, the plant will produce monocrystalline silicon rods and large-size silicon wafers, including 182mm and 210mm formats.

While Singapore serves as the central hub for their operations, Gstar operates a 3GW solar cell processing plant in Thailand and 7GW aluminium frame and module factories in Laos. Beyond Southeast Asia, the company plans to set up a module assembly plant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In August 2024, the company signed an MoU with Siraj Group to build a 2GW module assembly plant for n-type technology.