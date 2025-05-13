Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Gstar Solar begins production at 1.5/1GW solar cell and module plant in the Philippines

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Modules, Cell Processing, Manufacturing
Southeast Asia, Asia & Oceania

Latest

Gstar Solar begins production at 1.5/1GW solar cell and module plant in the Philippines

News

Complex expertise, standardised processes and cybersecurity concerns: takeaways from Intersolar Europe 2025

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

‘This is not the time for disruption,’ says ACP on US legislation to terminate residential tax credits in 2025

News

LevelTen: European solar PPA prices rise just 1.3% in Q1 2025

News

Iberdrola Australia completes the ‘golden row’ of its largest solar PV power plant

News

Australia’s SunDrive partners with Chinese firms for ‘rapid-scale up’ of HJT solar cells

News

AfDB to finance 62MW solar PV plant in Togo, Zambia starts construction on 100MW project

News

AMG acquires minority stake in Qualitas Energy

News

‘Facilitating buyers and sellers’ at this year’s Renewable Procurement & Revenue Summit

News

TOPCon, HJT modules show up to 16% power loss in damp heat testing due to ‘hidden contaminants’

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar manufacturer Gstar is adding 2GW of module capacity as part of the second phase of expansion at its Subic Bay, Philippines facility.
Gstar is adding 2GW of annual module nameplate capacity as part of the second phase of expansion at its Philippines plant. Image: Gstar Solar

Singapore-headquartered solar manufacturer Gstar Solar has started commercial production of modules at its solar cell and module plant in the Philippines.

Built in two phases, the first phase consists of 1.5GW and 1GW of solar cell and module annual nameplate capacity, respectively. Located west of the capital, the Subic production lines are fully automated, allowing flexible module switching, high-volume output, and reduced manufacturing costs, the firm said. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

In a second phase, the company expects to add 2GW of module annual nameplate capacity at its plant, located in the Subic Bay, although the company did not disclose when the second phase would be operational.

The modules produced at the manufacturing plant are N-type modules, which feature 183.75mm N-type cells in a 72-cell bifacial dual-glass format, with an output of 595W and a 23.03% conversion efficiency.  

Equipped with technologies like laser non-destructive scribing, super multi busbar (SMBB) design, and high-density encapsulation, the module offers high bifaciality, improved low-light performance, and lower temperature coefficients. The company expects to begin mass production of the modules by 18 May this year. 

Recently, the firm received a shipment of solar equipment, including monocrystalline growth furnaces and advanced control systems, for its upcoming 3GW wafer manufacturing plant in Indonesia. Construction of the wafer-slicing plant began in April 2024, and Gstar plans to start trial production this year. Once running, the plant will produce monocrystalline silicon rods and large-size silicon wafers, including 182mm and 210mm formats. 

While Singapore serves as the central hub for their operations, Gstar operates a 3GW solar cell processing plant in Thailand and 7GW aluminium frame and module factories in Laos. Beyond Southeast Asia, the company plans to set up a module assembly plant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In August 2024, the company signed an MoU with Siraj Group to build a 2GW module assembly plant for n-type technology.

cell manufacturing, gstar solar, module, module manufacturing, philippines, pv power plants, solar pv

Read Next

Image: Iberdrola Australia (via LinkedIn).

Iberdrola Australia completes the ‘golden row’ of its largest solar PV power plant

May 13, 2025
Iberdrola Australia has started installing the first of its solar PV modules at the 377MW Broadsound solar-plus-storage project in Queensland.
Image: SunDrive.

Australia’s SunDrive partners with Chinese firms for ‘rapid-scale up’ of HJT solar cells

May 13, 2025
SunDrive has signed a JDA with China’s Maxwell Technologies and Vistar Equipment Technology, suppliers of solar cell production equipment.
Affiliated Managers Group has bought a minority stake in Qualitas Energy.

AMG acquires minority stake in Qualitas Energy

May 12, 2025
Affiliated Managers Group has bought a minority stake in Qualitas Energy.
The plant has already shipped its first US-made TOPCon modules earlier this year. Image: Thomas Koerner via LinkedIn.

Technology selection for US cell manufacturers – more than meets the eye

May 12, 2025
CEA's Martin Meyers considers the pros and cons of the different PV cell technology options for manufacturers starting production in the US.
A SEG Solar cell.

SEG Solar commissions 2GW cell manufacturing plant in Indonesia

May 12, 2025
SEG Solar has commissioned the first phase of its newest cell manufacturing facility, in Indonesia, with a production capacity of 2GW.
Canadian Solar showcases TOPCon 2.0 modules at Intersolar Europe.

Intersolar Europe 2025: smarter E Award winners unveiled, Canadian Solar, Aiko Solar launch new modules

May 9, 2025
Solar manufacturers Aiko Solar and Canadian Solar showcased their latest modules, while 7Secondsolar, LONGi Solar and Weidmüller won in the Photovoltaics (PV) category at this year's The smarter E Award. 

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Iberdrola Australia completes the ‘golden row’ of its largest solar PV power plant

News

Gstar Solar begins production at 1.5/1GW solar cell and module plant in the Philippines

News

‘This is not the time for disruption,’ says ACP on US legislation to terminate residential tax credits in 2025

News

AfDB to finance 62MW solar PV plant in Togo, Zambia starts construction on 100MW project

News

TOPCon, HJT modules show up to 16% power loss in damp heat testing due to ‘hidden contaminants’

News

LevelTen: European solar PPA prices rise just 1.3% in Q1 2025

News

Upcoming Events

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
July 8, 2025
Asia
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.