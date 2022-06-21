Subscribe
Gujarat utility tenders for 500MW of renewables-plus-storage

By Andy Colthorpe
Asia & Oceania

The state-owned utility in Gujarat is seeking 25-year PPAs for up to 500MW of renewables-plus-storage projects. Image: Engie.

State-owned utility Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) has opened a 500MW tender for renewable energy paired with energy storage systems (ESS) to bring electricity to remote, off-grid villages in Gujarat, India.

GUVNL is seeking to enter power purchase agreements (PPAs) for up to 500MW of grid-connected renewable energy and ESS capable of delivering the peak power requirements of local distribution companies (discoms).

The 25-year PPAs will help GUVNL to meet its renewable power purchase obligations (RPPO) as well as the future needs of discoms.

Projects proposed can be either solar PV, wind or a combination of both, paired with energy storage. However, certain minimum capacity requirements apply based on the chosen combination: for instance, plants with wind and a co-located storage system without solar must be 25MW or more.

Meanwhile other configurations have a 50MW minimum requirement, and other stipulations apply such that if a wind-solar and battery hybrid is proposed, the smaller of the two renewable energy systems must be sized to at least 33% of the total contracted capacity.

Peak time and off-peak time tariffs will be paid to winning projects, with off-peak tariffs set at a flat rate of INR2.29/kWh (US$0.029/kWh) and peak tariffs to be determined through the tender’s reverse auction mechanism.

Bid submission deadlines are at the end of July and in early August.

This story was initially published on PV Tech sister site site Energy-Storage.news on 15 June.

