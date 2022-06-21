Gujarat utility tenders for 500MW of renewables-plus-storage

The state-owned utility in Gujarat is seeking 25-year PPAs for up to 500MW of renewables-plus-storage projects. Image: Engie.

State-owned utility Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) has opened a 500MW tender for renewable energy paired with energy storage systems (ESS) to bring electricity to remote, off-grid villages in Gujarat, India.

GUVNL is seeking to enter power purchase agreements (PPAs) for up to 500MW of grid-connected renewable energy and ESS capable of delivering the peak power requirements of local distribution companies (discoms).

The 25-year PPAs will help GUVNL to meet its renewable power purchase obligations (RPPO) as well as the future needs of discoms.

Projects proposed can be either solar PV, wind or a combination of both, paired with energy storage. However, certain minimum capacity requirements apply based on the chosen combination: for instance, plants with wind and a co-located storage system without solar must be 25MW or more.

Meanwhile other configurations have a 50MW minimum requirement, and other stipulations apply such that if a wind-solar and battery hybrid is proposed, the smaller of the two renewable energy systems must be sized to at least 33% of the total contracted capacity.

Peak time and off-peak time tariffs will be paid to winning projects, with off-peak tariffs set at a flat rate of INR2.29/kWh (US$0.029/kWh) and peak tariffs to be determined through the tender’s reverse auction mechanism.

Bid submission deadlines are at the end of July and in early August.

