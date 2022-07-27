Subscribe
Hecate Energy secures permit for New York’s ‘largest’ solar project

By Jules Scully
Europe facing solar ‘implementation gap’ as Ember calls for installs to double

News

Opdenergy secures US$355m for 605MW Spain PV portfolio

News

‘A step in the wrong direction’: US utility-scale solar deployment fell 53% in Q2

News

Enphase almost doubles revenue in Europe amid rising interest in home electrification

News

Universal Solar bids to solve PV supply chain constraints with Panama module facility

News

Octopus Energy raises US$550m to invest in renewables-enabling tech

News

Lightsource bp signs 15-year PPA with energy trader for PV project in Brazil

News

Installation and development firms drive US solar job creation, says IREC

News

Australian developer Genex Power receives takeover bid

News
A solar project from Hecate in Virginia. Image: Hecate Energy.

New York State authorities have approved a permit for a 500MW PV plant from solar developer and owner Hecate Energy.

Set to be built on nearly 3,000 acres across the towns of Elba and Oakfield, the Cider Solar Farm is the largest PV project ever permitted in New York State, according to Hacate.

With construction due to start by 2023, the project will be interconnected to the electricity grid through the Dysinger-New Rochester 345kV transmission line.

The plant represents a US$500 million private infrastructure investment in western New York, said Harrison Luna, Hecate Energy’s project developer for the Cider Solar Farm.

“This permit marks a major milestone, not only for Hecate Energy, but in making meaningful progress toward New York State’s ambitious climate goals,” he added.

Aiming to reach 100% zero-emissions electricity by 2040, New York State awarded contracts last month to 22 large-scale solar projects as part of its largest land-based procurement of renewables to date.

Spanish oil major Repsol acquired a 40% stake in Hecate Energy last year.

