Hecate Energy secures permit for New York’s ‘largest’ solar project

A solar project from Hecate in Virginia. Image: Hecate Energy.

New York State authorities have approved a permit for a 500MW PV plant from solar developer and owner Hecate Energy.

Set to be built on nearly 3,000 acres across the towns of Elba and Oakfield, the Cider Solar Farm is the largest PV project ever permitted in New York State, according to Hacate.

With construction due to start by 2023, the project will be interconnected to the electricity grid through the Dysinger-New Rochester 345kV transmission line.

The plant represents a US$500 million private infrastructure investment in western New York, said Harrison Luna, Hecate Energy’s project developer for the Cider Solar Farm.

“This permit marks a major milestone, not only for Hecate Energy, but in making meaningful progress toward New York State’s ambitious climate goals,” he added.

Aiming to reach 100% zero-emissions electricity by 2040, New York State awarded contracts last month to 22 large-scale solar projects as part of its largest land-based procurement of renewables to date.

Spanish oil major Repsol acquired a 40% stake in Hecate Energy last year.