Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

New York signs 2.2GW solar PV contracts

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

New York signs 2.2GW solar PV contracts

News

SMA Solar to start ‘final assembly’ of some products in the US

News

5B becomes the first recipient of Australia’s Solar Sunshot Program

News

Working quickly and collaboratively to deliver corporate PPAs in Europe

News

Silfab Solar buys BC technology patent portfolio from Germany’s EnPV

News

US to roll out AD/CVD tariffs on Southeast Asian solar cells, ITC finds injury to US industry

News

Installation milestone for ‘world first’ offshore PV+wind system

News

Engie begins construction at 151MW/199MW solar-plus-storage plant in Chile

News

Nextracker’s Chinese supplier Youli Intelligent to list on Beijing Stock Exchange

News

PPAs are an imperfect but crucial tool to meet data centres’ growing electricity demand

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
CS Energy was among the companies awarded a contract with the state of New York for 250MW of solar PV. Image: CS Energy.

The state of New York has awarded contracts for 2.2GW of solar PV across 18 projects.

Solar PV accounted for the majority of the more than 2.5GW of renewable energy capacity contracted, split between 26 solar, wind and hydropower projects.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

These projects were awarded under the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority’s (NYSERDA) 2024 Tier 1 Renewable Energy Standard solicitation.

Last year’s solicitation contracted 2.3GW of renewable energy, once again mostly to PV projects. Of the 23 projects awarded in the 2023 Tier 1 Renewable Energy Standard solicitation, 19 were for solar PV with a combined capacity of 1.5GW.

All of the projects are expected to be operational by 2029, at which point payments under the contracted projects will begin. According to NYSERDA, several projects have already started construction activities.

NYSERDA President and CEO, Doreen M. Harris, said: “As New York transitions to a clean energy economy, we celebrate these 26 projects and the significant energy they will provide.”

Renewables developer ConnectGen – which was acquired in 2023 by Spanish oil and gas company Repsol – has been contracted the most solar PV with 520MW across two projects.

Canadian independent power producer Boralex was among the companies awarded contracts for two solar PV plants, with a combined capacity of 450MW. The two projects are the Fort Covington Solar Project, with 250MW of capacity and located in Franklin County and the Two Rivers Solar Project (200MW) in St. Lawrence County.

Construction of the two solar projects are expected to begin in 2026, while they are forecast to be commissioned in 2028.

The list of successful companies, along with the projects’ capacity and location, can be seen in the chart below. It includes EDF Renewables, Hecate Energy, Invenergy or Cordelio Power among others.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info
boralex, connectgen, new york, nyserda, us, us utility-scale solar

Read Next

SMA solar headquarters

SMA Solar to start ‘final assembly’ of some products in the US

May 22, 2025
SMA Solar will begin local assembly of power systems for large-scale solar and energy storage systems in the US.
Image: Silfab Solar.

Silfab Solar buys BC technology patent portfolio from Germany’s EnPV

May 21, 2025
US PV module manufacturer Silfab Solar has acquired a patent portfolio for back-contact (BC) solar cells from solar research firm EnPV.
US_module_price_trade_trump_tariffs_flickr_Luke_Price

US to roll out AD/CVD tariffs on Southeast Asian solar cells, ITC finds injury to US industry

May 21, 2025
The US International Trade Commission has voted unanimously to impose AD/CVD tariffs on solar cells from Southeast Asia.
Darren Halstead, unsplash
Premium

‘Unintended’ consequences could see US House bill devastate solar manufacturing

May 21, 2025
ANALYSIS: The language of the Ways & Means Committee tax bill leaves massive uncertainty for US solar manufacturing.
The Vikings solar project.

SOLV Energy to build 6GW of solar and storage assets in the US

May 20, 2025
SOLV Energy has announced plans to build more than 6GW of new utility-scale solar and storage capacity in the US.
The three projects, Mammoth South, Mammoth Central I, and Mammoth Central II, have a generation capacity of 300 MWac each.

Doral secures US$1.3 billion financing for 900MW Mammoth solar PV project in Indiana

May 20, 2025
The three projects, Mammoth South, Mammoth Central I, and Mammoth Central II, have a generation capacity of 300 MW each.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

‘Unintended’ consequences could see US House bill devastate solar manufacturing

Features, Editors' Blog

Working quickly and collaboratively to deliver corporate PPAs in Europe

News

Carlyle launches new renewable energy investment platform for Australia and UK

News

5B becomes the first recipient of Australia’s Solar Sunshot Program

News

US to roll out AD/CVD tariffs on Southeast Asian solar cells, ITC finds injury to US industry

News

Silfab Solar buys BC technology patent portfolio from Germany’s EnPV

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
July 8, 2025
Asia

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.