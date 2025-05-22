New York signs 2.2GW solar PV contracts

These projects were awarded under the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority’s (NYSERDA) 2024 Tier 1 Renewable Energy Standard solicitation.

Last year’s solicitation contracted 2.3GW of renewable energy, once again mostly to PV projects. Of the 23 projects awarded in the 2023 Tier 1 Renewable Energy Standard solicitation, 19 were for solar PV with a combined capacity of 1.5GW.

All of the projects are expected to be operational by 2029, at which point payments under the contracted projects will begin. According to NYSERDA, several projects have already started construction activities.

NYSERDA President and CEO, Doreen M. Harris, said: “As New York transitions to a clean energy economy, we celebrate these 26 projects and the significant energy they will provide.”

Renewables developer ConnectGen – which was acquired in 2023 by Spanish oil and gas company Repsol – has been contracted the most solar PV with 520MW across two projects.

Canadian independent power producer Boralex was among the companies awarded contracts for two solar PV plants, with a combined capacity of 450MW. The two projects are the Fort Covington Solar Project, with 250MW of capacity and located in Franklin County and the Two Rivers Solar Project (200MW) in St. Lawrence County.

Construction of the two solar projects are expected to begin in 2026, while they are forecast to be commissioned in 2028.

The list of successful companies, along with the projects’ capacity and location, can be seen in the chart below. It includes EDF Renewables, Hecate Energy, Invenergy or Cordelio Power among others.