New York announces 2.4GW of PV plants, some paired with energy storage

By Jules Scully
SMA plots major solar inverter manufacturing capacity expansion

Biden to waive Southeast Asia solar import tariffs for two years

Inside JinkoSolar’s bid to steal a TOPCon march on its PV manufacturing rivals

PROJECT ROUND-UP: BNZ plans 49MWp plant in Portugal, Centrica signs VPPA in Spain

Daqo launches US$120m share buyback scheme

US DOE aims to offer renewables cheaper, quicker grid connections

PV Tech Insights: How Europe can move beyond REPowerEU aim and hit 1TW by 2030

EU putting energy transition ‘on turbocharge’ as national strategies boost renewables

TOPCon, heterojunction and BIPV: The year so far in major solar module launches and innovations

A solar project from CS Energy in New York state. Image: CS Energy.

New York has awarded 22 large-scale solar projects contracts as part of the state’s largest land-based procurement of renewables to date.

The solar plants will have a combined capacity of more than 2.4GW, and six will be co-located with energy storage, comprising a total of 159MW of capacity, to enhance the integration of renewable energy resources onto the grid.

The installations will spur more than US$2.7 billion in private investment and create over 3,000 short- and long-term jobs across the state, according to the office of New York’s governor, Kathy Hochul.

“These projects will allow us to not just meet but exceed our goal of obtaining 70% of our electricity from renewable resources,” Hochul said.

The largest two projects in the procurement both feature 350MW of solar co-located with 20MW of energy storage. They will be built by affiliates of EDF Renewables.

Among the other companies that were awarded contracts include Cypress Creek Renewables, CS Energy, ReneSola Power and Nexamp.

Payments from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) will begin once the projects have obtained all required permits and approvals and become operational to power New York.

The authority’s CEO, Doreen Harris, said: “NYSERDA is committed to working with the awarded developers, local host governments and community stakeholders throughout the project development process to responsibly site projects, including the protection of prime agricultural land, and ensure that they cross the finish line on time.”

The developers have committed nearly US$86 million in investments in disadvantaged communities throughout New York, including community-based investments such as apprenticeships and scholarships.

The newly awarded projects mean New York’s pipeline of large-scale renewable energy plants moving towards operation includes more than 120 solar and wind farms under development that will deliver 14.2GW of power to the grid when completed.

With New York aiming to reach a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040, the state earlier this year approved a new framework to achieve 10GW of distributed solar by 2030 as its NY-Sun solar initiative was expanded.

State authorities also finalised contracts last year for Clean Path NY, an infrastructure project comprising 1.8GW of solar and 2GW of wind capacity that would deliver energy from upstate to New York City.

Read Next

Savannah Energy pens deal to develop up to 400MW of solar PV in Chad

May 30, 2022
British energy company Savannah Energy has signed an agreement with the government of Chad for the development of up to 500MW of utility-scale renewables.

Israel renewables roadmap targets 17GW of installed solar by 2030

May 30, 2022
Israel is planning to scale up solar deployment as part of a new government strategy designed to put the country on track to have 30% of its electricity generation from renewables by 2030.

Borrego development unit to be less capital constrained following sale, CEO says

May 27, 2022
The CEO of US solar and energy storage developer Borrego has said the company’s project development business will be less capital constrained under the new ownership of investment firm ECP, following a deal announced earlier this week to spin off and sell the unit.

Borrego sells 8GW+ solar, storage development business to ECP

May 26, 2022
US solar and energy storage developer Borrego will spin off and sell its development business, including its more than 8.4GW PV project pipeline, to investment firm ECP.

Iberdrola planning US$3.2bn green hydrogen investment

May 26, 2022
Spanish utility Iberdrola will invest €3 billion (US$3.2 billion) in green hydrogen, the company’s chairman, Ignacio Galán, has announced as he called for a stable European framework to boost investment in the technology.

PODCAST: TOPCon’s takeover and Europe’s surging energy storage demand

May 26, 2022
The Solar Media Podcast returns to discuss the continued rise of TOPCon PV modules and energy storage demand throughout Europe.

