Hemlock Semiconductor secures up to US$325 million funding under CHIPS Act

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Investment firm EQT to acquire Scale Microgrids

Smaller projects, greater potential: Rgreen Invest on the growth in Europe’s rooftop solar sector

Hemlock Semiconductor secures up to US$325 million funding under CHIPS Act

Linea Energy closes debt financing for 109MW solar PV plant in Georgia, US

Solar industry leaders highlight cost of capital and local opposition to PV as key challenges for 2025

The top 10 PV module suppliers in 2024

Origis secures US$415 million in finance for 145MW Texas solar project

Australia’s minimum flat feed-in tariff for solar PV faces 195% drop

Virtual power plants in Australia to compete with large-scale generators from 2027

Ib vogt sells 780MW Greek solar, storage portfolio to Faria Renewables

Hemlock Semiconductor headquarter offices
Funding from the DoC will support the construction of a new manufacturing facility in Hemlock, Michigan, US. Image: Hemlock Semiconductor.

The US Department of Commerce (DoC) has awarded polysilicon producer Hemlock Semiconductor up to US$325 million in direct funding.

The funding was made under the CHIPS Incentives Program’s Funding Opportunity for Commercial Fabrication facilities and aims to secure US-made production of semiconductor-grade polysilicon.

It will be directed towards the construction of a new manufacturing facility in Hemlock, Michigan that will create 180 manufacturing jobs and over 1,000 construction jobs.

“CHIPS for America’s investment in HSC will help advance supply chain security by ensuring the US has a reliable, domestic supply of polysilicon – the bedrock of semiconductors,” said US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

“Establishing a domestic source of these materials is important for development of leading-edge chip applications, which helps bolster our economic and national security.”

The award follows a preliminary memorandum of terms signed back in October. Funds will distributed based on the polysilicon producer’s completion of project milestones, said the DoC.

No details regarding the annual nameplate capacity and how much would be used for solar production, if any, have been disclosed so far. However, production is targeted to begin in 2028.

This funding from the DoC towards the construction of a new domestic manufacturing facility comes only days after polysilicon producer REC Silicon announced it was ceasing production of polysilicon at its Moses Lake, Washington, plant.

According to the company, the shutdown follows failed attempts to increase the purity of its polysilicon product – based on Fluidized Bed Reactor (FBR) technology for granular polysilicon – which led to a failed qualification test announced on 17th December 2024.

Outside the US, two Chinese polysilicon producers – Tongwei Solar and Daqo New Energy – recently announced production cuts of polysilicon in order to minimise price competition of the material.

