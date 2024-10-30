Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Corning to build solar wafer manufacturing plant in Michigan

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Manufacturing, Materials
Americas

Latest

Corning to build solar wafer manufacturing plant in Michigan

News

JinkoSolar exceeds 280GW of lifetime module shipments, on pace for 90GW of sales this year

News

Daqo New Energy cuts polysilicon production as losses continue

News

Virtual power plants offer faster deployment for data centres needs, says Sunrun

News

Why data centres run on VPPs could unlock new residential PV + storage markets

Features, Interviews

First Citizens Bank enters renewables tax equity space

News

First Solar posts lower sales, revises down end-of-year forecast, in Q3 results

News

AEMO: Australia’s NEM surpasses 45GW of renewable energy projects in grid connection process

News

Bifacial PV tracking systems: an international overview

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

CIP, TotalEnergies consortium to build 1GW renewables green hydrogen project in Morocco

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
With an investment of US$900 million, Corning plans to build a solar wafer manufacturing plant in the US state of Michigan. Image: Corning.

Glass and ceramics material manufacturer Corning has unveiled plans to build a solar wafer manufacturing plant in the US, according to a local news outlet.

Located in mid-Michigan, the plant has an estimated US$900 million financing and will receive tax credit from the Biden administration, according to The Detroit News.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Plans to build a solar manufacturing plant were unveiled in February of this year by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, although no details regarding the manufacturing of wafer was given at the time.

Since the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022, the solar industry has seen nearly US$19 billion in private investment, while advanced manufacturing tax credits have led tax credit transfer deals in the third quarter of 2024.

However, the majority of capacity announcements made since 2022 were for modules and solar cells, with very few announcements regarding ingots and wafers. Korean-owned solar manufacturer Hanwha Qcells’ vertically-integrated 3.3GW plant in Georgia – which includes production from ingots to modules – is one such US-based facility under development.

Other prominent ingot and wafer projects come from German-based solar wafer producer NexWafe and from Norwegian solar manufacturer NorSun. NexWafe explores the possibility of building 6GW of annual nameplate capacity in the US, while NorSun plans to build a 5GW ingot and wafer plant in Oklahoma.

The Corning wafer plant announcement comes on the heels of the US Department of Treasury including a 25% tax credit for solar ingots and wafers, which also finalised the rules for the 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Tax Credit in the same week.

The inclusion of the 25% tax credit for ingots and wafers, as well as Corning’s plan to build a wafer plant in the US, will give a boost to the upstream supply chain in the US, as the domestic manufacturing industry faces an imbalance of announced capacity between solar cells and modules against ingots and wafers.

PV Tech reached out to Corning regarding the wafer manufacturing plant, as scarce details have been unveiled so far.

Hemlock Semiconductor to build new polysilicon plant

Another development from Corning last week came from its subsidiary, Hemlock Semiconductor (HSC), which received funding from the US Department of Commerce (DOC). HSC has signed a non-bidding preliminary memorandum of terms with the DOC to receive up to US$325 million in funding under the CHIPS and Science Act to “solidify US leadership in semiconductor-grade polysilicon production”.

The funding would support the construction of a new manufacturing facility in Michigan at the existing site of HSC in Hemlock. It would be dedicated to the production and purification of hyper-pure semiconductor-grade polysilicon and create nearly 180 manufacturing jobs.

“Polysilicon is the bedrock of semiconductors, and it’s important we have a reliable source of this material to manufacture the chips that help support our economic and national security,” said US secretary of commerce Gina Raimondo. “Because of the Biden-Harris administration’s CHIPS and Science Act, we are proposing to invest up and down the semiconductor supply chain and support domestic materials suppliers, like HSC, that are helping drive America’s semiconductor manufacturing resurgence and technological leadership – and creating quality jobs all over the country in the process.”

No details regarding the annual nameplate capacity nor the timeline for its construction and operational launch have been disclosed so far.

UPCOMING EVENT

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

13 November 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST
This webinar by PVcase will provide an understanding of data risk for renewable energy projects and the challenges it poses, providing you with practical strategies and best practices to ensure data accuracy and reliability throughout your entire project. You'll explore innovative solutions offered by PVcase, including end-to-end automation, high-fidelity data analysis, and seamless data transfer, which can transform solar project development. By staying informed about the latest challenges and leveraging cutting-edge technology, you'll maximise project success, protect financial investments, and contribute to the broader goal of accelerating the clean energy transition. Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance the success and reliability of your solar developments.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
corning, hemlock semiconductor, michigan, polysilicon, polysilicon production, us, us department of commerce, wafer manufacturing

Read Next

Daqo New Energy previously increased its annual polysilicon production guidance to 129,000 – 132,000MT. Image: Daqo New Energy.

Daqo New Energy cuts polysilicon production as losses continue

October 30, 2024
The results continue the downward trend in polysilicon manufacturers’ fortunes as the market faces oversupply, cutthroat competition and prices below the cost of production.
Last week, Sunrun unveiled its latest VPP programme that has been running in New York. Image: Sunrun

Virtual power plants offer faster deployment for data centres needs, says Sunrun

October 30, 2024
With talks of repowering nuclear power plants in the US for data centres, VPPs can be an immediate alternative to cover data centres needs.
Chris-Rauscher-head-of-grid-services-of-VPP-at-Sunrun
Premium

Why data centres run on VPPs could unlock new residential PV + storage markets

October 30, 2024
PV Talk: Sunrun’s Chris Rauscher tells Jonathan Touriño Jacobo why virtual power plants could be used to power energy-hungry data centres and, in the process, open up new residential solar + storage markets.
Image: First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank enters renewables tax equity space

October 30, 2024
Yesterday, the bank launched a new tax equity investment “product” through its Energy Finance business aimed at renewable energy projects.
A First Solar manufacturing facility.

First Solar posts lower sales, revises down end-of-year forecast, in Q3 results

October 30, 2024
First Solar has published its results for the third quarter of 2024, which include lower net sales figures than in the previous quarter.
Liberty Solar PV project in Texas from Recurrent Energy reached commercial operations

Recurrent Energy powers 100MW solar PV in Texas

October 29, 2024
Recurrent Energy, the renewables developer arm of solar manufacturer Canadian Solar, has reached commercial operation of its 100MW solar PV project in Texas, US.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

CIP, TotalEnergies consortium to build 1GW renewables green hydrogen project in Morocco

News

Queensland, Australia, elects new right-wing government prompting fears over renewable energy targets

News

AEMO: Australia’s NEM surpasses 45GW of renewable energy projects in grid connection process

News

GCL posts US$400 million losses in Q1-3 2024

News

‘Entire Fortune 500’ looking at clean energy tax credits

News

Recurrent Energy powers 100MW solar PV in Texas

News

Upcoming Events

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
October 30, 2024

PV manufacturing out to 2030: navigating through the second PV downturn

Upcoming Webinars
November 5, 2024
10am GMT

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
November 13, 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST

12th bifi PV Workshop 2024

Solar Media Events
November 20, 2024
Zhuhai, China
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.