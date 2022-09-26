Subscribe
History of PV technology and manufacturing to be explained in PV CellTech Extra fireside chat specials

By Finlay Colville
History of PV technology and manufacturing to be explained in PV CellTech Extra fireside chat specials

Reliance Industries acquires stake in US perovskite solar technology developer

Solkompaniet and Niam to invest US$300 million in utility-scale solar PV in Sweden

Plenitude’s new partnership to develop 1.5GW of solar and wind in Italy and Spain

Sterling and Wilson to construct 961MWp of solar in Nigeria

India’s cabinet approves second round of PLI scheme, aims to support 65GW of module manufacturing

EU’s planned revenue cap could have ‘chilling effect’ on solar investment, experts warn

Solar accounted for half of all global power generating capacity additions in 2021

Drivers of community solar in the US

RE+: a show full of hope, excitement and short-term questions

Solar cell efficiency records are being produced today by both R&D institutes and PV manufacturers and will form a key part of the forthcoming fireside chats at PV CellTech Extra. Image: LONGi Solar.

PV CellTech Extra is the new annual online PV cell technology and manufacturing platform, providing a review of the industry ahead of the full in-person, live, PV CellTech meeting in Berlin, Germany next March.

Over three days, from 11 to 13 October 2022, PV CellTech Extra features a host of invited industry presentations and webinars, looking at the key developments in the sector over the past few months.

To launch the first PV CellTech Extra event, we have a special treat – the inclusion of two fireside chats that should turn out to be simply unmissable. This short article explains the scope of the two fireside chats, and the personnel involved.

From megawatt to terawatt: research, production equipment high-efficiency cells

Two fireside chats are going to take place during PV CellTech Extra, looking informally at the evolution of research breakthroughs, technology transfer activities and the role of production equipment suppliers.

On Day One (11 October 2022), I will be hosting a discussion with Martin Green and Pierre Verlinden titled: From R&D breakthrough to mass production reality: a historical perspective of PV technology & what to expect out to 2030.

This will look back over the past few decades and some of the key R&D breakthroughs that were pivotal in accelerating the performance of solar cells in mass production. Coming right up to date in 2022, there will also be a look out to 2030 and what the industry can look out for shortly.

On Day Two (12 October 2022), my next hosting privilege will be with Christian Buchner, Raymond de Munnik and Peter Wolf: From Megawatt lines to Gigawatt lines: the story of PV manufacturing equipment and supply-chains.

Here, we address the hugely important role equipment suppliers have had in enabling solar cell mass production with low cost, high yields and optimised efficiencies. The discussion will cover early cell production equipment, some of the thin-film offerings in the past, the move from multi to mono, the introduction of PERC and the push to TOPCon and heterojunction currently underway.

Collectively, both fireside chats should provide a highly enjoyable journey through time, as seen through the eyes of true experts in the field over the past several decades. Personally, I can’t wait to hear what everyone says, as we are going into the chats with pretty much an open book.

From a moderating standpoint, I am going to keep things very simple, as the PV industry is orders of magnitude larger today and many of the companies and people in the sector are new in the past decade or so. Also, interest in technology today is as topical with downstream stakeholders (developers, investors, O&Ms) as it is with cell manufacturers and R&D entities.

The presentations and chats at PV CellTech Extra will be available to listen to live or after at your leisure. Please follow the links here to register for the event and once you’ve heard the two fireside chats, please let us know if you enjoyed them!

JA Solar moves to AAA-Rating in latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report

September 22, 2022
JA Solar has been promoted to AAA-Rating status for the first time, joining LONGi Solar and Trina Solar in this exclusive bankability ratings, now recognised widely across the PV sector as one of the most accurate and detailed ranking systems on offer to PV module buyers when undertaking supplier due diligence.
Heliene president opens up on US manufacturing plans post-IRA

September 8, 2022
Canadian module manufacturer Heliene is planning a further buildout of its US manufacturing base following the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)

Reliance to begin production at 10GW cell and module factory by 2024

August 31, 2022
Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries will begin production at its 10GW solar cell and module factory in Jamnagar, India by 2024.

Australian PV research centre secures AU$45m in government funding

June 24, 2022
The Australian Centre for Advanced Photovoltaics (ACAP) has received funding from the country’s new government to continue its solar research activities until 2030.

Tongwei investing US$1.9bn in 32GW of new solar cell capacity

April 4, 2022
Major polysilicon and merchant cell producer Tongwei Group is to invest in an additional 32GW of solar cell capacity through a RMB12 billion (US$1.9 billion) investment in partnership with the government of Meishan City, in Sichuan Province, China.

LONGi 4GW Taizhou cell project set to start operations in August

February 23, 2022
Leading solar manufacturer LONGi is to add another 4GW of cell manufacturing capacity later this year, diverting funds previously earmarked for a separate cell production plant.

India’s cabinet approves second round of PLI scheme, aims to support 65GW of module manufacturing

EU’s planned revenue cap could have ‘chilling effect’ on solar investment, experts warn

JA Solar moves to AAA-Rating in latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report

Solar accounted for half of all global power generating capacity additions in 2021

Qcells aims to consolidate US market position

India adds 883MW of rooftop solar in first nine months of 2020 despite COVID-19

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

September 27, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Extra

October 11, 2022
Virtual event

How Tongwei Solar’s shingled modules can boost power output and reliability

October 18, 2022
10am (EDT) / 4pm (CEST)

How ENACT’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages

October 26, 2022
9am EDT / 3pm CEST
