How an AI chatbot could be the next step in solar asset management

By Ben Willis
Operations & Maintenance
Europe

How an AI chatbot could be the next step in solar asset management

Meet Solar GPT, the future of PV asset management

Germany awards 587MW of solar-plus-storage in oversubscribed innovation tender

ARENA provides funding for Australia’s first ‘net zero suburb’

LONGi launches Hi-MO X10 back contact module with 24.8% efficiency

Netherlands to scrap net metering, PV sector calls for self-consumption incentives

Solarcycle, Runergy ink 4GW US recycled solar glass deal

SmartHelio’s AI-driven plant performance technologies. Image: SmartHelio.

Advances in AI will lead to a “paradigm shift” in solar asset management, with a range of complex analytics and plant performance processes becoming as simple as talking to a chatbot.

That is the prediction of Govinda Upadhyay, the CEO of Switzerland-based SmartHelio, which offers a range of AI-based PV plant performance tools.

In an interview with PV Tech Premium, published today, Upadhyay shared details of a new large language model his company is building called ‘Solar GPT’, an AI agent able to perform a range of tasks through simple user prompts, much like generative AI platforms such as ChatGPT.

“We want to build technology to create a paradigm shift in the way we look at renewables,” Upadhyay said.

A demonstration of the AI agent, Solar GPT. Image: SmartHelio.

By linking to SmartHelio’s databases, which contain huge amounts of operational data on PV power plants, Upadhyay said Solar GPT can provide detailed analytics reports and even plant repowering strategies for developers looking to maximise the performance of their assets.

“These answers would have taken months to get for a 100MW plant,” Upadhyay said.

Upadhyay said AI technology would do away with the need for the usual digital interfaces and software platforms typically used for PV power plant management.

“I do believe in a world where we don’t need dashboards, we don’t need so much software,” he said. “It’s only one chatbot; we just talk to the AI agent.”

To read the interview in full, click here

ai, o&m, predictive analysis, SmartHelio, solar gpt, technology

Govinda Upadhyay
Meet Solar GPT, the future of PV asset management

October 16, 2024
PV Talk: Govinda Upadhyay, CEO of SmartHelio, gives Ben Willis a sneak preview of an AI-based tool that he believes could herald a "paradigm shift" in tackling PV plant underperformance.
Rabbitbrush solar-plus-storage project in California from Leeward Renewable Energy
Working through a queued-up and ageing grid

October 7, 2024
Solar, storage and other renewables projects are facing unprecedented interconnection queues in some parts of the US. Jonathan Touriño Jacobo reports on the struggle solar and storage developers are facing in getting projects off the ground and the efforts underway to ease the problem.
The Lamesa solar project in Texas.

Managing seasonality impacts and optimising O&M planning to secure favourable insurance terms

September 9, 2024
The increase in frequency, severity and range of severe weather events is having a growing impact on renewable projects year-round.
Sigenergy's booth at Intersolar Europe 2024.
Sigenergy: partnering with VPP providers globally to generate additional revenue for users

August 29, 2024
Virtual Power Plants (VPPs) have emerged as a novel energy management solution, offering an effective means to address energy supply issues.
An Origis Energy project in the US.

Amperon launches forecasting programme and new error assessment metric

July 31, 2024
Amperon has launched its latest programme, which provides solar generation forecasts for individual sites and aggregate portfolios.
trina solar
'There will be consolidation': Trina Solar on efficient operations at Intersolar Europe 2024

July 12, 2024
PV Tech spoke with Helena Li at the Intersolar Europe 2024 event, about how Trina is looking to ensure effective operations.

