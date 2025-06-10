Jakson Green secures 1GWp O&M project in India

“Our long-term strategy is to expand our global footprint and incorporate wind and hybrid projects including solar and battery storage. Our advanced technological application gives our clients an advantage in the O&M segment,” a spokesperson for Jakson Green told PV Tech.

Additionally, Indian energy conglomerate, Jakson Group-backed Jakson Green, is effectively using AI-driven analytics, advanced module testing, and robotic cleaning, the spokesperson confirmed.

“We have a digital solutions arm, EnergxIQ, which provides us with AI-led portfolio monitoring and analytics solutions. Through this platform we have also developed application; ‘iSolarSight and iWindSight’, with the primary focus is to provide Diagnosis and Recommendations, on how to improve the performance of the solar asset and maximize the generation,” the spokesperson added.

New Delhi- headquartered Jakson Green manages a diverse portfolio across 40 locations including Europe and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, with offices in Dubai and Riyadh. The company’s largest project has a capacity of 550MWp.

In July 2024, the firm secured credit facility valued at INR 2.96 billion (approximately US$353 million) to develop a 50MW PV plant, along with a 63MW/126MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), in Bukhara, a region in southern Uzbekistan.