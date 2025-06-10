Jakson Green secures 1GWp O&M project in India

Independent power producer (IPP) Jakson Green has secured 1GWp operation and maintenance (O&M) project for four projects across India.
These projects, with capacities ranging from 75MWp to 435MWp, are situated in the states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu. Following the addition of 1GWp, Jakson Green’s O&M portfolio has reached a total of 5GWp, incorporating a combination of in-house and third-party projects.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
“Our long-term strategy is to expand our global footprint and incorporate wind and hybrid projects including solar and battery storage. Our advanced technological application gives our clients an advantage in the O&M segment,” a spokesperson for Jakson Green told PV Tech.
Additionally, Indian energy conglomerate, Jakson Group-backed Jakson Green, is effectively using AI-driven analytics, advanced module testing, and robotic cleaning, the spokesperson confirmed.
“We have a digital solutions arm, EnergxIQ, which provides us with AI-led portfolio monitoring and analytics solutions. Through this platform we have also developed application; ‘iSolarSight and iWindSight’, with the primary focus is to provide Diagnosis and Recommendations, on how to improve the performance of the solar asset and maximize the generation,” the spokesperson added.
New Delhi- headquartered Jakson Green manages a diverse portfolio across 40 locations including Europe and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, with offices in Dubai and Riyadh. The company’s largest project has a capacity of 550MWp.
In July 2024, the firm secured credit facility valued at INR 2.96 billion (approximately US$353 million) to develop a 50MW PV plant, along with a 63MW/126MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), in Bukhara, a region in southern Uzbekistan.