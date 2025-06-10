Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Jakson Green secures 1GWp O&M project in India

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Power Plants, Operations & Maintenance, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia

Latest

Jakson Green secures 1GWp O&M project in India

News

Republican Senators urged to make ‘substantive’ changes to budget reconciliation bill

News

European buyers remain optimistic, seek to expand module portfolios

News

Hail causes over 70% of financial losses for US PV – kWh Analytics

News

‘Once you hit a critical mass, you become a target’: kWh Analytics on cybersecurity, AI and underperformance

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Sunnova, Mosaic file Chapter 11 bankruptcy

News

​​Managing the risks of unreliable PV component data

Features, Guest Blog

Queensland government confirms AU$2.4 billion funding for major transmission project

News

Qcells launches recycling arm, EcoRecycle, in US

News

PV Price Watch: N-type poly prices fall as project rush abates

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
These projects, with capacities ranging from 75MWp to 435MWp, are situated in the states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu. Image: Jakson Solar.
The projects are situated in the states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu. Image: Jakson Solar.

Independent power producer (IPP) Jakson Green has secured 1GWp operation and maintenance (O&M) project for four projects across India. 

These projects, with capacities ranging from 75MWp to 435MWp, are situated in the states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu. Following the addition of 1GWp, Jakson Green’s O&M portfolio has reached a total of 5GWp, incorporating a combination of in-house and third-party projects. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“Our long-term strategy is to expand our global footprint and incorporate wind and hybrid projects including solar and battery storage. Our advanced technological application gives our clients an advantage in the O&M segment,” a spokesperson for Jakson Green told PV Tech. 

Additionally, Indian energy conglomerate, Jakson Group-backed Jakson Green, is effectively using AI-driven analytics, advanced module testing, and robotic cleaning, the spokesperson confirmed. 

“We have a digital solutions arm, EnergxIQ, which provides us with AI-led portfolio monitoring and analytics solutions. Through this platform we have also developed application; ‘iSolarSight and iWindSight’, with the primary focus is to provide Diagnosis and Recommendations, on how to improve the performance of the solar asset and maximize the generation,” the spokesperson added. 

New Delhi- headquartered Jakson Green manages a diverse portfolio across 40 locations including Europe and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, with offices in Dubai and Riyadh. The company’s largest project has a capacity of 550MWp. 

In July 2024, the firm secured credit facility valued at INR 2.96 billion (approximately US$353 million) to develop a 50MW PV plant, along with a 63MW/126MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), in Bukhara, a region in southern Uzbekistan.

india, jakson green, jakson group, o&m

Read Next

The solar cell plant is set to open by the end of 2027, with the module facility operational by the end of 2026. Image: Saatvik Solar

Saatvik Solar to build 4.8GW solar cell, 4GW module facility in Odisha, India

June 9, 2025
Saatvik Solar, a unit of Saatvik Green Energy Limited (SGEL), is building a 4.8GW solar cell and 4GW module manufacturing facility in Ganjam district of Odisha.
The "fully automatic facility" uses AGV (Automated Guided Vehicle) technology and the Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) method. Image: Involt Energy

Involt Energy breaks ground on 1.8GW solar cell plant in India

June 5, 2025
Solar manufacturer Involt Energy has broken ground on its first solar cell manufacturing plant in the western Indian state of Gujarat, with an initial annual nameplate capacity of 1.78GW. 
Vikram Solar will use INR793.36 crore (US$95 million) from the IPO to build a 3,000MW solar cell and module facility.

Vikram Solar secures SEBI nod for IPO, eyes expansion

June 5, 2025
Indian solar module manufacturer Vikram Solar has received final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to proceed with its initial public offering (IPO) and raise capital through the public markets.
Utility-scale solar PV plant showing modules up far away

IEA: Clean energy investment to hit US$2.2 trillion in 2025

June 5, 2025
Investment in clean energy and grids will reach US$2.2 trillion in 2025, double the expected investment into fossil fuels this year, according to data from the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Arctech will deploy its 1P single-axis Skyline II solar tracking system at ACME Cleantech Solutions' Duqm plant. Image: Arctech

Arctech, ACME sign 175MW solar tracker supply in Oman

June 2, 2025
Arctech has partnered with ACME Cleantech Solutions to provide 175MW worth of solar trackers for an upcoming facility in Duqm, Oman.
The modules, valued at US$ 176 million, will be manufactured at Waaree’s Brookshire, Texas facility.

Waaree Energies secures 586MW US solar module supply deal

May 30, 2025
Waaree Solar Americas – a subsidiary of Indian solar manufacturer Waaree Energies – has signed a 586MW solar module supply agreement with North Carolina-based Pine Gate Renewables.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

NOA reaches financial close on 349MW solar PV project in South Africa

News

Qcells launches recycling arm, EcoRecycle, in US

News

US DOE budget proposal decimates renewable energy funding

News

Queensland government confirms AU$2.4 billion funding for major transmission project

News

Sunnova lays off 55% of workforce, subsidiary files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

News

Policy gloom overshadows bright Q1 for US solar and storage

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

Transmission planning 101 for project developers

Upcoming Webinars
June 30, 2025
10am PST / 6pm BST

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.