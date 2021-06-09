Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
PV Tech Premium
News

How JA Solar is responding to materials price increases

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

How JA Solar is responding to materials price increases

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Mytilineos lands Total Eren EPC contract, Clenergy pens deal for 150MW in China

News

Solar still among cheapest new-build power generation in Australia

News

Built solar assets are ‘chronically underperforming’ and modules degrading faster than expected, research finds

News

Arctech lands 1GW tracker deal with Rodina

News

‘Once-in-a-generation opportunity’: US could create 600,000 renewables and energy storage jobs by 2030

News

US Energy Secretary launches call to slash green hydrogen costs by 80%

News

Alternus Energy buys majority stake in solar developer and O&M provider Unisun

News

Renewables contribute 50.7% to Spanish electricity grid in May

News

Duke Energy breaks ground on 250MW solar project in Texas

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Xinming Huang, senior vice president at JA Solar, speaking to PV Tech at SNEC 2021.

Price increases in polysilicon and other auxiliary solar module materials have exerted much pressure on manufacturers, JA Solar has said, impacting on profitability in the first half of 2021.

Speaking to PV Tech, Xinming Huang, senior vice president at JA Solar, explains how the ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member is optimising its order flow and capacity utilisation, including establishing a quick response mechanism between signing orders and procuring raw materials.

Huang also gives his confidence that despite the volatility, JA Solar remains confident that up to 170GW of solar PV will be installed globally this year, representing growth on 2020 installations.  

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
capacity utilisation, ja solar, manufacturing, materials, polysilicon, pricing, procurement, snec 2021

Read Next

Built solar assets are ‘chronically underperforming’ and modules degrading faster than expected, research finds

June 8, 2021
Solar asset underperformance continues to worsen, with projects “chronically underperforming” P99 estimates and modules degrading faster than previously anticipated, risk management firm kWh Analytics has found.

Arctech lands 1GW tracker deal with Rodina

June 8, 2021
Solar tracker maker Arctech has signed a deal with Ukrainian-headquartered energy company Rodina to supply 1GW of trackers for its global project portfolio.

SNEC 2021: Seraphim eyes growth in Southeast Asia, Australia and Europe

June 7, 2021
Module manufacturer Seraphim is aiming to build on a string of recent supply deals to further increase shipments to markets accross Southeast Asia, Australia and Europe.

Singulus to supply CNBM with CdTe production equipment

June 7, 2021
Solar manufacturing technology provider Singulus Technologies has signed a deal to supply China National Building Materials Group (CNBM) with cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin film solar module production equipment.
PV Tech Premium

Tackling solar’s polysilicon crisis, part one: Supply chain flexibility, differentiation and rigorous testing

June 7, 2021
Soaring polysilicon costs have tipped the solar manufacturing industry to the brink of crisis and while only expected to be in the short-term, the ramifications in 2021 could be significant. On the sidelines of SNEC 2021, Carrie Xiao speaks to experts from across the value chain to determine how solar PV can tackle supply chain constraints.
Live

SNEC 2021 LIVE: Day three – n-type dominates, grid tech and pricing discussions

June 5, 2021
PV Tech's live coverage of SNEC 2021 continues on day three of the exhibition, featuring interviews with industry heavyweights such as Tongwei, Trina Solar and JinkoSolar.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Built solar assets are ‘chronically underperforming’ and modules degrading faster than expected, research finds

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Mytilineos lands Total Eren EPC contract, Clenergy pens deal for 150MW in China

News

Tackling solar’s polysilicon crisis, part one: Supply chain flexibility, differentiation and rigorous testing

Editors' Blog, Features

Renewables contribute 50.7% to Spanish electricity grid in May

News

Duke Energy breaks ground on 250MW solar project in Texas

News

SNEC 2021 LIVE: Day three – n-type dominates, grid tech and pricing discussions

News

Upcoming Events

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021