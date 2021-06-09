How JA Solar is responding to materials price increases

Price increases in polysilicon and other auxiliary solar module materials have exerted much pressure on manufacturers, JA Solar has said, impacting on profitability in the first half of 2021.
Speaking to PV Tech, Xinming Huang, senior vice president at JA Solar, explains how the ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member is optimising its order flow and capacity utilisation, including establishing a quick response mechanism between signing orders and procuring raw materials.
Huang also gives his confidence that despite the volatility, JA Solar remains confident that up to 170GW of solar PV will be installed globally this year, representing growth on 2020 installations.