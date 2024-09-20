Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Hoymiles commissions Mexican microinverter factory

By JP Casey
Manufacturing, Fab & Facilities
Americas

Latest

Alight secures up to €110 million financing for 220MW Swedish PV portfolio

News

Hoymiles commissions Mexican microinverter factory

News

South African PV manufacturers eyeing tier one producers to build new domestic assembly facilities

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

Australia: Rooftop solar PV to overtake coal-fired power by the end of 2024

News

IREC: US adds 15,564 solar jobs in 2023, up 5.9% YoY

News

Better Energy delays 3GW Danish PV portfolio, blames ‘lagging’ demand

News

Global solar additions to hit 593GW in 2024, says Ember

News

Clean Energy Council adopts new IEC PV module testing standard in Australia

News

EU Commission approves €1.2 billion Polish renewables manufacturing scheme

News

Lodestone Energy pens ‘landmark’ solar agreement in New Zealand

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Hoymiles' Monterrey manufacturing facility.
The facility will have an annual production capacity of 500,000 units, which could be doubled in the coming years. Image: Hoymiles.

Chinese inverter manufacturer Hoymiles has started commercial operations at its first overseas factory, a manufacturing facility in Monterrey, Mexico.

The facility will produce the company’s microinverters, including the HMS-2000-4T and HMS-2000DW-4T series, for use in residential and commercial solar applications. The company noted that the project will have an annual production capacity of 500,000 units, and expects to expand this capacity to one million units, although it did not give a timeframe for this expansion.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“The Monterrey facility is a significant milestone and demonstrates our commitment to supporting renewable energy transitions in North and Latin America,” said Hoymiles CEO Dr Yang Bo. “This factory will be crucial in meeting the region’s growing needs for solar and energy storage solutions.”

The news is a notable milestone for the company, as this facility is its first manufacturing plant outside of China. Prior to the commissioning of the Monterrey factory, Hoymiles had an annual production capacity of two million units, so the addition of microinverters from the Mexico plant will be a significant addition to its global footprint.

With the world’s solar capacity growing rapidly—figures from Ember Climate suggest the world could add 593GW of new capacity this year—demand for technologies, such as inverters, is set to rise. Figures from Wood Mackenzie show that the world’s solar inverter shipments increased by 56% between 2022 and 2023, and much of the world’s inverter manufacturing capacity is concentrated in a small number of Chinese majors, with the top ten inverter manufacturers accounting for 81% of the global market.

However, this is not to say that there is not considerable investment in the inverter industry beyond these few leading companies. Earlier this year, Spanish inverter manufacturer Ingeteam announced a deal to supply 1GW of its inverters to compatriot renewable energy developer Acciona Energía for three solar projects in the US.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
americas, asia, china, hoymiles, inverters, manufacturing, mexico

Read Next

South African PV manufacturing.
Premium

South African PV manufacturers eyeing tier one producers to build new domestic assembly facilities

September 20, 2024
Local PV manufacturers in South Africa are talking with tier one producers to collaborate on local facilities for the South African market.
Community solar project in the US from developer Pivot Energy

Global solar additions to hit 593GW in 2024, says Ember

September 19, 2024
The world is on pace to add 593GW of new solar power capacity in 2024, a 29% increase over the capacity added in 2023.
Sharp rooftop solar panels.

Sharp launches four rooftop PV modules

September 18, 2024
Sharp has launched four new PV modules for the rooftop solar sector, which include two bifacial modules with an output as high as 450W.
LONGi offices.

LONGi ships close to 80GW of products in H1 2024, revenues down

September 18, 2024
LONGi has released its performance report for H1 2024, which includes the shipment of close to 80GW of cells, wafers and modules.
The Samson Solar Energy Center.

Monarch and Invenergy invest US$170 million in phase two of Samson Solar Energy Center

September 17, 2024
Monarch Private Capital and Invenergy have closed US$170 million in financing for the second phase of its Samson Solar Energy Center.
A solar project belonging to the Karuk Tribe in California.

US DOE provides US$72.8 million loan guarantee for Tribal solar-plus-storage project

September 16, 2024
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has closed loan financing for a 15MW solar-plus-storage project to be built on Tribal land in California.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

IREC: US adds 15,564 solar jobs in 2023, up 5.9% YoY

News

Sharp launches four rooftop PV modules

News

EU Commission approves €1.2 billion Polish renewables manufacturing scheme

News

Increasing wafer import tariffs alone will not help bring more capacity to the US

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Meyer Burger CEO Erfurt steps down, company slashes jobs amid ‘strategic realignment’

News

Complete Solar awarded bid in SunPower’s Chapter 11 proceedings

News

Upcoming Events

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
September 23, 2024
11am (BST) / 12pm (CET)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Jolywood Windproof Module: higher reliability for climate challenges

Upcoming Webinars
September 26, 2024

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024