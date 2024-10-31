Subscribe To Premium
Huasun secures 1GW HJT floating solar PV supply deal in China

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, New Technology, Power Plants
Asia & Oceania

Huasun's V-Ocean solar modules for floating solar application
Huasun’s V-Ocean G12-132 heterojunction solar modules for floating solar PV. Image: Huasun.

Chinese solar manufacturer Huasun has secured a bid to supply 1GW of heterojunction (HJT) modules to a floating solar PV (FPV) project in China.

The module procurement is for an FPV project from state-owned Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina) located in the marine area of Aoshan Bay the eastern province of Shandong. Due to the region’s soft soil, stricter requirements were set for the solar modules such as stability, increased water resistance, corrosion resistance and durability.

Huasun’s G12-132 V-Ocean HJT solar modules will be used for the project, which have been specifically designed for offshore PV applications and has been certified as such in China, according to the company.

In addition, the application of butyl adhesive to the edges of the module and the junction box significantly enhances waterproofing, resistance to ultraviolet-induced degradation (UVID), and salt mist corrosion. This ensures reliable and efficient long-term power generation in challenging marine environments, said Huasun.

The output of the modules for the bidding project proposed by Huasun has a power output of 720W, which will reduce the balance of system investment costs for the project.

“Winning the 1 GW bid of offshore HJT project is not only a recognition of Huasun’s HJT technical strength and product reliability, but also paves the way for further HJT applications in offshore photovoltaic scenarios,” said the company.

Although still a nascent market, interest in floating solar continues to rise, with solar manufacturers such as Huasun or JinkoSolar working on solar modules for that specific market. Solar tracker made specifically for FPV projects have also been introduced, with Spanish solar tracker manufacturer Soltec launching a new product, dubbed Flotus, which is designed for inland water bodies such as reservoirs and ponds. PV Tech Premium spoke with the tracker manufacturer earlier this year about the specificities of the FPV solar tracker.

china, floating solar, fpv, heterojunction, hjt, huasun, module procurement, powerchina

