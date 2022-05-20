Subscribe
Huawei and SolarEdge settle pending lawsuits, sign patent licence agreement

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia, Europe

Maxeon hires new COO amidst continued transformation

PV Tech Insights: ‘at least five years’ before shipping costs fully normalise

RES, Alight to collaborate on 200MW-300MW of PV projects in Sweden

PV Talk: SMA Solar CEO on chip shortages, policy and tailwinds driving growth

Nextracker to develop tracker manufacturing line in Arizona

Green hydrogen players seeking clarity on project opex subsidies

Solar’s next steps: Qcells CEO Justin Lee talks TOPCon as a ‘stepping stone’, targeted capacity expansions and R&D leadership

European solar stakeholders welcome REPowerEU strategy but call for immediate action

KGAL acquires majority stake in Italian renewables developer with 300MW pipeline

The settlement includes a cross license that covers patents relating to both companies’ products. Image: SolarEdge.

Huawei and SolarEdge have agreed on a global patent licence agreement, ending lawsuits between the companies that were pending in Germany and China.

The settlement includes a cross licence that covers patents relating to both companies’ products, and grants “certain other rights”, the two inverter manufacturers said in a joint press release.

Resulting in a settlement of all pending patent litigation between SolarEdge and Huawei, the agreement “enables the companies to use patented technology of the other side”.

The companies didn’t reveal the specific terms of the settlement.

The announcement comes after Huawei won a patent infringement case against SolarEdge in China in 2020, with a court ordering SolarEdge to pay RMB10 million (US$1.4 million) in compensation.

SolarEdge previously lost another patent infringement case against Huawei in Germany relating to the former’s ‘HD Wave’ multi-level inverter topology technology, resulting in its patents being withdrawn. 

