Huawei and SolarEdge settle pending lawsuits, sign patent licence agreement

The settlement includes a cross license that covers patents relating to both companies’ products. Image: SolarEdge.

Huawei and SolarEdge have agreed on a global patent licence agreement, ending lawsuits between the companies that were pending in Germany and China.

The settlement includes a cross licence that covers patents relating to both companies’ products, and grants “certain other rights”, the two inverter manufacturers said in a joint press release.

Resulting in a settlement of all pending patent litigation between SolarEdge and Huawei, the agreement “enables the companies to use patented technology of the other side”.

The companies didn’t reveal the specific terms of the settlement.

The announcement comes after Huawei won a patent infringement case against SolarEdge in China in 2020, with a court ordering SolarEdge to pay RMB10 million (US$1.4 million) in compensation.