Huawei’s SmartDesign 2.0 offers quick, versatile 3D design solutions for rooftop solar, energy storage professionals

PV Tech and Huawei are co-hosting a webinar exploring the benefits of the latter’s SmartDesign 2.0 for solar and energy storage system installers next month. To register for the free webinar, which takes place on 21 July 2022, click here.

Huawei’s SmartDesign 2.0 is a web-based solar PV and energy storage system design tool that can help solar installers and practitioners quickly completely professional designs for residential and commercial solar and energy storage systems as well as comprehensive reports for prospective system owners.

Problem

Site surveys and plans are required ahead of system design and professional design software can be complete to operate and difficult to learn. Simple and fast system design software is therefore required, but software must also take into account rooftop shading, the connection of PV modules and other equipment and any recommended energy storage capacity to maximise the cost effectiveness of the system.

Furthermore, system design software must be capable of satisfying customers, allowing them to preview the installation effect and its revenue estimation, while also clearly presenting information to inform decision making and allowing them to see a prospective install in 3D.

Solution

Huawei’s SmartDesign 2.0 software provides satellite-based design services within 10 minutes, providing free of site surveys with a satellite view and automatic module layout and electrical connection details. Its professional solar PV and energy storage design helps select energy storage capacities to optimise cost benefits for consumers and offers comparisons between multiple product solutions to achieve optimal design. Vivid 3D site reports offer enhanced customer satisfaction.

Applications

SmartDesign 2.0 is aimed at solar PV and energy storage designers in the field of residential and commercial rooftop installation, as well as door-to-door sales representatives.

Platform

SmartDesign 2.0 is an entirely browser-based design solution that can be accessed by installers via Huawei’s online website. Common browsers such as Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox are supported, enabling ease of use across a range of devices. Satellite imagery and data is provided by Google Maps.

Availability

SmartDesign 2.0 will be available via smartdesign.huawei.com from 21 July 2022.