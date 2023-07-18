Hy2gen to build green ammonia plant in Mexico with 208MW of solar PV

The green ammonia plant will be powered by 208MW of solar PV and 415MW of wind power. Image: Hy2gen via LinkedIn

German startup Hy2gen has planned to build a green ammonia plant with a 200MW electrolyser capacity in Mexico.

Located in the southern state of Campeche, near the border with Guatemala, the Marengo plant will be an off-grid facility with an annual production volume of 180,000 tonnes.

This will be the first green ammonia plant in the country, according to the local government of Campeche, which added that the ammonia produced would be exported to Germany for use in the fertiliser industry.

Power will be provided through 208MW of solar PV and 415MW of onshore wind with the green ammonia plant expected to start operations in 2027.

Hy2gen also signed a cooperation agreement for further feasibility studies of the Marengo project, with local representatives present.

Cyril Dufau-Sansot, CEO of Hy2gen, said: “For Marengo, everyone involved is pulling in the same direction. The cooperation with the local authorities, the governor and also the preliminary work with (German development agency) GIZ were always characterised by a sustainable pioneering spirit – progressive thinking and action is what it takes to achieve a climate-neutral future.”