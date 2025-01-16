Mexico to add 27GW of new generation capacity by 2030, mainly from renewables

Sheinbaum highlighted that of the 27GW the country aims to add in the coming five years, 54% will be from the state-owned utility Federal Electricity Commission (CFE, in Spanish). The remaining 46% would come from private investment.

Regarding the involvement of the private industry towards that goal of adding 27GW of new generation capacity, Sheinbaum said: “We will put order and transparency to private investments,” without further explaining what the Mexican government will do or implement in that aspect.

This split between state-owned and private investment to build the capacity was already shared by the Mexican president back in November when Sheinbaum presented the country’s national strategy for the electric industry. During her six-year presidency, the CFE would add 13.24GW of new capacity.

On top of adding 27GW of new capacity in the coming years, Mexico will work on 145 electricity transmission projects, however Sheinbaum did not disclose how much capacity this would add to the grid.