Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Mexico to add 27GW of new generation capacity by 2030, mainly from renewables

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

SOLV Energy acquires Sacramento Drilling Inc

News

Africa’s PV capacity nears 20GW as energy storage ‘booms’

News

Mexico to add 27GW of new generation capacity by 2030, mainly from renewables

News

SSI suspends JA Solar membership following UFLPA listing

News

Lodestone connects New Zealand’s first solar PV plant to the grid

News

Aurora: Negative prices, grids and market saturation remain challenges for European renewable power

News

Octopus Energy acquires agriPV developer OX2 France

News

US awards kWh Analytics US$500,000 to develop tax credit insurance product

News

European prosecutor investigates attempted fraud on solar PV plants in Slovenia

News

SolarEdge, Summit Ridge in US-made inverter supply deal

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Mexico's president Claudia Sheinbaum at a conference for her 100 days in presidency
Mexico’s president Claudia Sheinbaum, pictured above, said the new capacity additions until 2030 will include “a large percentage of renewable energy.” Image: Government of Mexico.

Mexico aims to add 27GW of new electricity generation between 2025 and 2030 with “a large percentage of renewable energy”.

This was announced by the recently elected Mexican president, Claudia Sheinbaum, who gave a speech overviewing her 100 days in power and covered several topics, including energy.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Sheinbaum highlighted that of the 27GW the country aims to add in the coming five years, 54% will be from the state-owned utility Federal Electricity Commission (CFE, in Spanish). The remaining 46% would come from private investment.

Regarding the involvement of the private industry towards that goal of adding 27GW of new generation capacity, Sheinbaum said: “We will put order and transparency to private investments,” without further explaining what the Mexican government will do or implement in that aspect.

This split between state-owned and private investment to build the capacity was already shared by the Mexican president back in November when Sheinbaum presented the country’s national strategy for the electric industry. During her six-year presidency, the CFE would add 13.24GW of new capacity.

On top of adding 27GW of new capacity in the coming years, Mexico will work on 145 electricity transmission projects, however Sheinbaum did not disclose how much capacity this would add to the grid.

cfe, deployment target, latin america, mexico

Read Next

Chart showing yearly curtailed solar PV and wind capacity in Chile between 2016 and 2024

Chile curtailed 6TWh of solar PV and wind power in 2024

January 13, 2025
Chile has curtailed a record 5,909GWh of solar PV and wind power in 2024, up 121% from the previous year, according to trade body, the Chilean renewable energy and energy storage association (ACERA).
Aerial view of the Guayapo I&II solar park, Colombia's largest operational PV project

Enel Colombia begins construction on 400MW solar PV plants

December 19, 2024
Located in the northern department of Atlantic, Enel started construction of two solar PV projects, the Guayepo III and Atlántico, with 200MW and 199.5MW of capacity, respectively.
Aerial view of the Guayapo I&II solar park, Colombia's largest operational PV project

Enel powers 370MW solar PV project in Colombia

December 9, 2024
Located in the northern department of Atlantic, Enel says the Guayepo I and II project is the country’s largest operational solar site.
Aerial view of the Matarani solar project in Peru from Yinson Renewables

Yinson Renewables secures US$59 million financing for 97MW solar plant in Peru

November 29, 2024
Located in the southern region of Arequipa, the Matarani Solar Project started operations for power exports and sales in July 2024.
Solar panels from a Brazilian PV project from Enel Green Power

Enel to focus on onshore wind and dispatchable technologies in 2025-2027 period

November 21, 2024
The company made no mention of solar PV in the role the technology would play in its renewables portfolio for the coming years.
enphase 2023 financial results

Enphase to cut 500 jobs globally, ends manufacturing contract in Mexico

November 12, 2024
Microinverter supplier Enphase Energy has said that it will cut nearly 17% of its global workforce or nearly 500 employees.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

JA Solar subsidiary added to US forced labour prevention list

News

Aurora: Negative prices, grids and market saturation remain challenges for European renewable power

News

X-Elio seeks EPBC approval for 720MW solar-plus-storage project in Queensland, Australia

News

80% of energy projects withdraw from ‘inefficient’ US grid queues – Berkeley Lab

News

Floating solar on US reservoirs could add up to 1TW PV capacity

News

China reviewing expiry of anti-dumping measures on solar polysilicon from US and South Korea

News

Upcoming Events

From Risk to Resilience: Enhancing Safety in Battery Energy Storage Systems

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
January 16, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.