Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Ib vogt closes financing on 135MWp plant in Poland

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Ib vogt closes financing on 135MWp plant in Poland

News

TOPCon-production and Heterojunction-capex defining PV cell technology trends for 2023-2025

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Demand for solar-plus-storage a ‘big opportunity’ for inverter providers, says Solis

News

Naturgy enters Australia’s PV market with hybrid solar-plus-storage project acquisition

News

Nextracker aims to harness Brazil’s knowledge of utility-scale solar with new R&D facility

Features, Interviews

Duke Energy completes final project in 700MW Florida PV portfolio, targets 1,500MW by 2024   

News

NREL researchers construct ‘highly efficient and stable’ perovskite solar cell

News

Sunnova aiming to develop ‘first-of-its-kind’ solar and storage ‘micro-utility’ in California

News

US solar module shipments jumped to record 28.8GW last year, EIA says

News

Canadian Solar behind Zapaleri 253MWp successful bid in Chile’s July auction

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
This marks the first major solar plant in Poland for Germany-headquartered developer ib vogt. Image: ib vogt.

Solar developer ib vogt has closed financing on a 135MW solar plant in Poland via a US$90.4 million commitment from German bank BayernLB and Siemens Financial Services.

Commercial operation of the first phase of the project is expected for September 2022, with the project predicted to be fully operational at the beginning of 2023.

The project is located near the city of Zamosc, in the Southeast of the country, and covers 154 hectares of land with low-quality soil and will install more than 250,000 solar panels.

Anton Milner, CEO of ib vogt, said: “We are very pleased with the progress of this, our first major plant in Poland – with more to come – which is the result of many years of engagement in the country. It marks a significant milestone for ib vogt and our activities in Central and Eastern Europe.”

The developer has signed an agreement with virtual power plant provider Next Kraftwerke to trade the electricity at the Polish exchange TGE.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
bayern lb, ib vogt, next kraftwerke, poland, siemens

Read Next

Polish EPC Electrum Solutions using Huawei inverters to boost energy yield, reliability

August 31, 2022
Polish engineering company Electrum Solutions has deployed Huawei SUN2000 series string inverters in its latest PV projects, which it says significantly increases energy yield and ensures the optimal operation.
PV Tech Premium

Poland’s PPA market expands as companies seek to lock in supply amid concerns for the future

August 25, 2022
Against the backdrop of Europe's energy crisis and the war in Ukraine, power purchase agreements in Poland have been garnering increasing attention from utilities and corporates alike that are concerned with future prices trends and are opting to lock in supply now at higher prices.

RWE acquires 3GW solar pipeline in Poland

August 25, 2022
German utility RWE has acquired Polish developer Alpha Solar which has a solar project pipeline of nearly 3GW.

Energiequelle enters Polish market for 1GW wind, solar

August 11, 2022
German project developer Energiequelle has entered the Polish renewables market with an eye on 30 projects with more than 1GW of capacity.

Iberdrola acquires 98MW of solar and wind projects in Poland

August 2, 2022
Spanish utility Iberdrola has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of 98MW of solar and wind projects in Poland with Augusta Energy.

European PPAs ‘remain attractive’ despite 47% year-over-year increase

July 14, 2022
European power purchase agreement (PPA) prices have surged by a “staggering” 47% year-on-year as the continent’s energy crisis persists with soaring inflation, LevelTen Energy has said.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Top 10 global solar developers have 125GW of PV projects, LatAm accounting for nearly 40% of capacity

News

Duke Energy completes final project in 700MW Florida PV portfolio, targets 1,500MW by 2024   

News

Nextracker aims to harness Brazil’s knowledge of utility-scale solar with new R&D facility

Features, Interviews

US solar module shipments jumped to record 28.8GW last year, EIA says

News

How did the top six solar module companies fare in H1 2022?

News

NREL researchers construct ‘highly efficient and stable’ perovskite solar cell

News

Upcoming Events

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 27, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022