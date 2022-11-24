Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Ib vogt breaks ground on 149MWp PV project in Spain, signs PPA with Google

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Ib vogt breaks ground on 149MWp PV project in Spain, signs PPA with Google

News

Canadian investor commits US$805 million to 2GW NextEra US portfolio

News

Axpo targets 1.2GW of solar PV in Switzerland by 2030

News

Enel launches clean energy C&I retail programme in US to avoid PPAs

News

‘Their recipe for incentivising batteries is to punish solar’: CALSSA exec hits out at California NEM proposal

News

The importance of understanding the input parameters of PAN files

Featured Articles, Features, Long Reads

European consortium begins perovskite-silicon tandem cell research project

News

Spain’s latest auction round ends with no winning bids for solar

News

Prescinto enters European market with AI-powered PV efficiency software in Greece

News

Masdar inks 100MW solar PV agreement in Turkmenistan

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The solar panels of the Garnacha project will be built on north-south single-axis trackers for optimal performance. Image: ib vogt.

Solar developer ib vogt has started the construction on a 149MWp solar PV plant located in the province of Zamora, Spain.

A power purchase agreement (PPA) with Google has been secured for the plant with a duration of 12 years and the project is expected to reach commercial operation in October 2023.

Upon completion of the project, the company will also act as the operations and maintenance (O&M) provider of the plant, that will be added to its newly established independent power producer (IPP) business model.

The company reached financial close last August with a €90 million (US$93.81 million) project financing facility, provided by German commercial bank Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NORD/LB) and Spanish bank Santander’s Corporate and Investment Banking division. This brings its renewables investment in Spain to €118 million.

The project will consist of more than 270,000 solar panels built on north-south single-axis trackers for optimal performance.

“We are pleased to have broken ground for yet another major project in Spain, contributing towards the country’s own renewable electricity targets and doing our part to power the energy transition,” said Anton Milner, CEO of ib vogt.

Recently the Germany-headquartered developer connected a 116MW solar PV plant in Malaysia for which it secured a 21-year PPA with Malaysian utility Tenaga Nasional Berhad. Continuing its recent increased presence in the region when in April it formed a joint venture with ACEN to develop at least 1GW of renewables in the Asia-Pacific region in the coming years as well as partnering with developer Quantum Power Asia to build up to 3.5GW of solar PV in Singapore.

Elsewhere in Europe, ib vogt closed financing on 135MWp solar plant in Poland, its first major plant in the country.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
ib vogt, ipp, nord lb, power purchase agreement, ppa, santander, spain

Read Next

Enel launches clean energy C&I retail programme in US to avoid PPAs

November 24, 2022
The North American subsidiary of utility Enel has launched a clean energy retail initiative in selected US states, beginning with Texas, to allow its commercial and industrial (C&I) customers to purchase renewable energy directly without entering into a power purchase agreement (PPA).

Spain’s latest auction round ends with no winning bids for solar

November 23, 2022
Spain’s latest auction round that was held on 22 November ended up empty for solar PV and with only 45.5MW of wind power awarded.
PV Tech Premium

Vietnam and Indonesia’s different G7 funding appetites foreshadow their solar futures

November 18, 2022
Two of the world’s major coal-based economies were expected to receive billions of dollars of funding at COP27 from a G7 initiative to wean them off coal and deliver clean energy transitions, but while Indonesia has walked away with a US$20 billion deal, talks have stalled on the US$5 billion set aside for its Southeast Asian neighbour Vietnam, leaving the G7 nations that deliver the funding scratching their heads.

ReNew plans green hydrogen project in Egypt, increases solar portfolio by 45%

November 16, 2022
Indian independent power producer (IPP) ReNew Power has signed an agreement with the government of Egypt to set up a green hydrogen plant that will require an investment of US$8 billion.

Sembcorp secures 559MW of Indian solar assets with acquisition of Vector Green Energy

November 14, 2022
A wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore-based energy company Sembcorp Industries has secured a deal to acquire Indian independent power producer Vector Green Energy.
PV Tech Premium

Battery storage, agrivoltaics and 1.8 million modules: behind the scenes of Europe’s ‘largest’ solar plant

November 11, 2022
After Actis-backed developer Rezolv Energy announced its acquisition of what it said will be Europe’s largest solar project earlier this month, PV Tech Premium caught up with Rezolv CEO Jim Campion to discuss the unique blend of power purchase agreements (PPAs) on offer, the rising appeal of the Romanian PV market, and the novel attempt to restore degraded agricultural lands on site.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

European consortium begins perovskite-silicon tandem cell research project

News

Spain’s latest auction round ends with no winning bids for solar

News

Canadian Solar to focus on n-type TOPCon moving forward, with 30% of total shipments for 2023

News

Nigeria signs MOU for solar mini-grids financed by carbon credits from flare gas capture projects

News

Inverter provider Solinteg bids to reach 10GW of manufacturing capacity

News

LONGi setting up 10GW solar module manufacturing plant in China’s Guangdong

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain

Energy Storage Summit 2023

Solar Media Events
February 22, 2023
Leonardo Royal Hotel London Tower Bridge

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
March 14, 2023
Berlin, Germany

Large Scale Solar Europe 2023

Solar Media Events
March 21, 2023
Lisbon, Portugal

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 6, 2023
Napa, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2022