Current
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
News

IBC Solar and Enphase enter distribution deal for microinverters, energy storage systems

By Jules Scully
Inverters, Power Plants, Storage
Europe

Image: Enphase Energy.

German PV solutions provider IBC Solar is adding microinverters and energy storage systems from Enphase Energy to its product portfolio.

With Enphase’s microinverters compatible with “almost all module types” and particularly suitable for residential rooftops, IBC said the distribution partnership will allow it to offer customers more options for quick solar system planning and installation.

For ease of installation, IBC Solar will also offer a new clip solution for its mounting systems, allowing the inverters to be mounted without tools.

The collaboration will also see Enphase’s new Encharge storage system available from IBC as of this summer, with installers able to use the system for both new and retrofitted solar installations.

“We look forward to working with IBC Solar and its strong installer network to provide homeowners with reliable, clean energy with our innovative home energy management systems,” said Peter van Berkel, general manager of Enphase Europe.

In late 2019, Enphase opened pre-orders in North America for its Encharge 3 and Encharge 10 storage systems, which offer a scalable capacity of 3.4kWh and 10.1kWh, respectively. The company has since expanded a partnership with Sunnova to include residential battery storage installation in the US.

Enphase said in its third-quarter results statement this week that it “made good progress” on the rollout of its storage systems by reducing commissioning times, with shipments of the technology reaching 42MWh during the quarter.

distribution, domestic solar, energy storage, enphase, enphase energy, Enphase Enlighten, microinverters, residential solar, residential storage

